Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 15:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:09 Ddl Zan, fronte centrosinistra compatto: voto oggi e in Aula il 13

14:52 Galli: "Johnson riapre tutto? Non sceglie il bene comune"

14:48 E' la Giornata mondiale del bacio, tutti i benefici e le curiosità

14:47 Covid, così invade l'organismo: scoperto 'interruttore universale'

14:34 Variante Delta, "in Lombardia possibile prevalenza tra 2 settimane"

14:19 Covid Italia, Bassetti: "7mila morti l'anno tributo fisiologico al virus"

13:53 Covid, Speranza: "Contagi risalgono nonostante le vaccinazioni"

13:47 Covid, Vaia: "No terrorismo su varianti, ma vaccinare"

13:25 Raffaella Carrà, venerdì i funerali: corteo nei luoghi Rai

13:09 Variante Delta, ecco le 10 regole da seguire

13:07 Scuola, Figliuolo: "Convincere 215mila insegnanti a vaccinarsi"

13:01 Da ddl Zan a ddl Carrà, sul web vola la proposta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Immunogenicity Expert and FDA Alum Dr. Amy Rosenberg Joins EpiVax

06 luglio 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVax, Inc. ("EpiVax") is pleased to announce that Dr. Amy Rosenberg is leaving the FDA's Division of Therapeutic Proteins, CDER, which she led for over 20 years, to join EpiVax as Senior Director of Immunology and Protein Therapeutics.

EpiVax is an immunology company founded in 1998. We develop and employ extensive analytical capabilities in the field of computational immunology. We assess protein therapeutics for immunogenic risk and design more effective (and safer) vaccines. www.EpiVax.com .

Dr. Rosenberg's work has focused on immune tolerance induction and immunogenicity. At the FDA, she oversaw the regulation and approval of numerous protein therapeutics and served as expert consultant to the National Institute of Health's Immune Tolerance Network. Other notable appointments include:

FDA Senior Science CouncilNIH-FDA Immunology Interest Group Steering CommitteeOncology Center of Excellence Science Council

EpiVax CEO/CSO, Dr. Annie De Groot, is looking forward to Rosenberg's start: "Dr. Rosenberg is a key opinion leader for many 'classical' biologic products such as erythropoietin, G/GM-CSF, mAbs, as well as cellular therapies, and has been exploring novel biologics such as CAR-T and TIL cell therapies. Amy and I look forward to sharing her vast experience with EpiVax aficionados during our 'Fearless Science World tour' this fall and winter."

Dr. Rosenberg's years of regulatory experience will strengthen EpiVax's ability to support clients developing vaccines and biologics for regulatory review. Dr. Rosenberg will also work with EpiVax scientists on a range of internal research programs, listed below:

Personalized Immunogenicity Assessment for Biologics (PIMA): Immune Tolerance-Adjusted Personalized Immunogenicity Prediction for Pompe Disease. EpiVax applied in silico tools (EpiMatrix and JanusMatrix) to identify immunogenic and tolerogenic epitopes that are recognized by individual Pompe patients and predicted based on their acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA) gene and HLA DR haplotype. De Groot AS et al., Frontiers in Immunology, 16 June 2021.  

Personalized vaccine immunogenicity assessment using iTEM and J-iTEM: Identification, Selection and Immune Assessment of Liver Stage CD8 T Cell Epitopes from Plasmodium falciparum. Tucker KD et al., Frontiers in Immunology, 07 May 2021. The same approach accurately predicted outcomes for individual patients with cancer, Multi-step screening of neoantigens' HLA- and TCR-interfaces improves prediction of survival. Richard G et al., (Nature) Scientific Reports, 11 May 2021.

Novel Tregitopes identified in non-IgG proteins: Identification of a potent regulatory T cell epitope in factor V that modulates CD4+ and CD8+ memory T cell responses. De Groot AS et al., Clinical Immunology, 04 January 2021.

Regarding her move to EpiVax, Dr. Rosenberg said, "I am thrilled to join this pioneering immunologically focused company exploring the range of applications of novel immunoinformatic technologies for evaluating and improving immune based outcomes for the most pressing issues and diseases of our time: infectious diseases, cancer, and autoimmunity as well as to find the means to deimmunize or tolerize to gene and protein therapeutics in the context of enzyme/gene replacement therapies for rare diseases."

About EpiVax: EpiVax is a biotechnology company with expertise in T cell epitope prediction, immune modulation, and rapid vaccine design. EpiVax's immunogenicity screening toolkits for therapeutics (ISPRI) and vaccines (iVAX), are employed in advancing the research of a global roster of companies.

Press Contact:Katie Porter, Business Development ManagerEpiVaxkporter@epivax.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542055/EpiVax_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza as Senior Director of Immunology Immunogenicity Expert which she led led
Vedi anche
News to go
Vaccini Covid Italia, Figliuolo: "Ora spingere su 50enni e insegnanti"
News to go
Saman, chiesta rogatoria al Pakistan per cattura genitori
News to go
Covid Inghilterra, via le restrizioni dal 19 luglio
News to go
Wimbledon, Berrettini batte Ivaska e vola ai quarti di finale
News to go
Denaro ai terroristi, 4 arresti ad Andria
News to go
Euro 2020, Italia-Spagna: stasera il match per la finale
News to go
Covid, Speranza: "Variante Delta sarà prevalente in Europa e in Italia"
News to go
Louis Armstrong, 50 anni fa moriva la leggenda jazz
News to go
Addio a Raffaella Carrà, lutto nel mondo dello spettacolo
News to go
Incidente sul Garda, arrestato tedesco
News to go
Migranti naufragati in Tunisia, trovati 21 corpi
NEWS TO GO
"Papa Francesco in buone condizioni generali": il bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza