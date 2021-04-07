Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 21:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:29 Covid Turchia, record contagi: 54.740 in 24 ore

21:05 Torino, 90enne ucciso in casa: colpito da almeno 4 coltellate

20:55 Juve-Napoli 2-1, Ronaldo-Dybala per 3 punti Champions

20:39 Inter-Sassuolo 2-1, Lukaku-Lautaro e scudetto in cassaforte

20:33 AstraZeneca, Belgio sospende vaccino per under 55

20:03 Denise Pipitone, "gruppo sanguigno Olesya è diverso"

19:57 live AstraZeneca, in Italia da domani a 60-79enni

19:37 Covid Usa, domina la variante inglese

19:32 Caso Martina Rossi, pg chiede 3 anni: "Fu tentato stupro di gruppo"

19:28 Covid Liguria, oggi 425 contagi e 12 morti: bollettino

19:17 Va a fare trekking a Genzano, ma fa un macabro ritrovamento

19:16 Covid Francia, è record di ricoveri in terapia intensiva

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Increased COVID-19 Work From Home Employment Nets Free Software Upgrade For DataVantage® For IMS Version 5.0 Users

07 aprile 2021 | 19.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Upgrade Adds Data Masking Features to Secure Test Data

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Computer Resources, Inc. (DCR), a leader in z/OS data privacy and data management and testing software, announced today that customers still using DataVantage® for IMS version 5.0 will get a free upgrade to release 7.1 as support for the earlier version will end August 31st. The upgrade will help meet security requirements with the prolonged period and increase of work-from-home employees.

Logo: Direct Computer Resources, Inc., is the developer of the DataVantage software suite that manages and masks data to help prevent data breaches when production data is used for testing and other purposes. The software operates in mainframe and enterprise computing environments.

"Due to COVID-19, we're offering a free upgrade, enabling current customers to gain data masking functionality to help secure test data," said George Lang, DCR's Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "Additional features include on-the-fly data masking, as well as date modification for date sensitive information to mitigate the risks associated with PII data breaches."

About Direct Computer Resources, Inc. (DCR)DataVantage for IMS is the world's first-ever mainframe application testing and development software tool. George Lang developed the software in the 1970s with continuous improvements slated through 2021 and beyond. The software supports mainframe data security when data is copied from production databases for use during non-production purposes such as development, testing, training, and data analytics. DCR's full suite of DataVantage for z/OS software allows users to edit, manage and mask data safely, efficiently and affordably.

DataVantage® is a registered trademark of Direct Computer Resources, Inc. in the United States.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1481845/DataVantage_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN33780 en US ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza upgrade Adds upgrade Home Employment Nets Free Software upgrade Adds
Vedi anche
Erdogan lascia von der Leyen in piedi: il video delle polemiche
Vaccino AstraZeneca, Crisanti: "E' tra i più sicuri"
Briatore e il lapsus: "Il generale Fagiuolo..."
Covid, controlli su bus e treni: ecco come i Nas trovano tracce del virus
Vaccino covid Lazio, Zingaretti: "In farmacia da 20 aprile"
Rasi: "Variante inglese veloce ma vaccini la contrastano"
Canale Suez, Ever Given: video-festa dei 'liberatori'
Fabio Fazio e l'intervista-imitazione a Piero Angela
Calenda: "Nel Pd passano 90% del tempo a parlare di loro stessi"
Domenica In, Belen si commuove: "Sono incinta..."
Vaccino covid, Figliuolo: "In arrivo 2,8 milioni di dosi"
Covid, Speranza: "Campagna vaccinazioni arma fondamentale"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza