Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 06 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:51 Galli indagato: "Sono tranquillo" - Video

22:20 Calcio in testa all'arbitro, giocatore arrestato per tentato omicidio - Video

22:16 Covid, Capua: "Virus trova semafori rossi"

21:52 La Milano Wine Week 2021 entra nel vivo

21:38 Galli indagato: "Diventare personaggio pubblico ha pochi pro..."

21:34 Nobel Parisi, Bassetti: "Complimenti ma su dati Covid avevo ragione io"

20:50 Feltri: "Pagherò la multa, se gradisce a Raggi anche bottiglia di champagne"

20:39 Riapertura discoteche, ok Cts ma con un terzo di capienza al chiuso

20:02 Governo, per Letta strappo Lega gravissimo: "Noi avanti con Draghi"

19:32 Multa a Feltri per 'Patata bollente', Raggi: "Monito su sessismo"

19:20 Crolla un muro a Calenzano, morta una donna

19:07 Salvini: "Governo aveva fiducia per non aumentare tasse" - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Innodem Neurosciences Signs a Strategic Partnership with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.

05 ottobre 2021 | 13.05
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodem Neurosciences announced today that it has signed a multi-year partnership agreement with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. (Novartis) to conduct a breakthrough clinical trial to help people living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Innodem's AI-powered, patented, eye tracking software technology is embodied in a mobile application that turns a tablet into a device capable of capturing and analyzing Eye Movement Biomarkers (EMBs) and Gaze Mapping Biomarkers (GMBs) to assist a clinician's diagnosis and monitor MS disease progression.

Digital EMB and GMB tests are non-invasive and can be completed in minutes in the clinic's waiting room or by the patient at home. Remote self-testing is a major advantage during a pandemic and for people living with MS residing in rural areas who cannot easily access a neurologist.

"The financing from Novartis will fund a carefully designed cross-sectional and longitudinal MS study that will last until 2027. As a practicing neurologist, I'm hopeful that the study will validate just how Innodem's technology can assist clinicians in monitoring disease progression as early as possible to improve MS treatment and patient outcomes," said Dr. Étienne de Villers-Sidani, cognitive neurologist, main founder and Chief Executive Officer of Innodem.

"This partnership is the result of an ongoing collaboration that was architected over the past two years. It embodies our common goal and commitment to improving quality of care for people living with MS globally," added Marc Reeves, co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Innodem.

"At Novartis, we are committed to innovation and becoming the leaders in the health tech space. After reviewing existing solutions, we selected Innodem's proprietary eye tracking technology and believe it to be the most promising and one that can easily scale due to its ease-of-use. We anticipate that the trial will confirm its relevancy so that more people living with MS and treating clinicians can have access to it in Canada and across the world," commented Andrea Marazzi, Country Pharma Organization Head, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.

Over the course of the trial, people living with MS will test twice a month and the data will be correlated with the current gold standard Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS), Brief International Cognitive Assessment for MS (BICAMS) and Multiple Sclerosis Functional Composite (MSFC) scores to assist clinicians in detecting subtle changes indicative of disease progression and that may not show up using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Innodem management believes that the multi-year trial will demonstrate that novel digital EMBs and GMBs can measure these changes accurately, easily and cost-effectively. "A clinician whose patient shows objective signs of progressive MS may recommend a better adapted treatment which could, if detected early, prevent this individual from developing further disability. No practical companion diagnostic test currently exists to detect progressive MS, and I believe EMBs and GMBs can fill that important gap," added Dr. de Villers-Sidani.

About INNODEM NEUROSCIENCES

Founded in 2016, Innodem Neurosciences has developed patented mobile digital biomarking technology of neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and related disorders, Frontotemporal Dementia and related disorders and Cancer-Related Cognitive Impairment ("chemo brain"). This novel eye-tracking and cognition testing technology is embodied in a HIPAA/PIPEDA compliant system consisting of an intuitive tablet application connected to a cloud-based AI infrastructure. The app is made up of a series of tasks that are completed in minutes, where a user's eye movement is recorded in data sets called Eye Movement Biomarkers (EMBs) and Gaze Mapping Biomarkers (GMBs). Innodem's core team, led by cognitive neurologist & CEO Dr. Étienne de Villers-Sidani, is composed of an intersectional group of neuroscientists, software engineers, data scientists, healthcare professionals and serial entrepreneurs. The company's mission is to provide easier ways to do remote testing for all stages of neurodegenerative diseases and cancer-related cognitive impairment to improve quality of care and patient outcomes, at unseen levels of user-friendliness and cost-effectiveness for the global health system. For further information, please consult www.innodemneurosciences.com

Contact: Valérie Gonzalo, AGO Communications, 514-923-1549, valerie@agocom.ca

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN28770 en US Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza multi year partnership agreement with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. Strategic partnership partnership
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Via libera a delega fiscale in Cdm senza Lega
News to go
Concorsi truccati a Università, indagato virologo Galli
Draghi: "Cdm senza Lega? Spiegherà Salvini" - Video
Salvini: "Governo aveva fiducia per non aumentare tasse" - Video
News to go
A Giorgio Parisi il Nobel per la Fisica
News to go
Bancarotta e autoriciclaggio, 9 misure cautelari a Napoli
News to go
Acqua, in Italia 26% popolazione esposta a forte stress idrico
News to go
Elezioni 2021, a Morterone sindaco eletto con 12 voti
News to go
Roma, incendio in deposito Atac: distrutti 30 bus
News to go
Nel mondo un adolescente su 7 convive con un disturbo mentale
News to go
Facebook, WhatsApp e Instagram di nuovo on line dopo il 'mega' down
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza