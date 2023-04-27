Integra's AI-powered product wins the Leadership in Innovation - Tech Products and Platforms Award at the nasscom SME Inspire Awards

Integra was recognized for its AI-based language assessment and guided editing platform – iNLP

PONDICHERRY, India, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Software Services, a leading provider of technology and content solutions, has been awarded the prestigious Leadership in Innovation – Tech Products and Platforms award at the nasscom SME Inspire Awards2023 for its outstanding innovation and thought leadership in cutting-edge AI-powered solution – iNLP.

The nasscom SME Inspire Awards are a prestigious recognition, conferred by the judging panel composed of leading industry experts. These awards acknowledge organizations that have shown exceptional innovation and impact in offering intelligent, transformative solutions.

"We are honoured to be recognized by nasscom for innovation. We take pride in developing customer-centric products that leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques to help them succeed in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. I dedicate this recognition to all our customers for believing in us and our exceptional team at Integra, who continuously strive to build innovative solutions for different segments of businesses," said Mr. Sriram Subramanya, Founder, MD & CEO of Integra Software Services.

Integra has been leading the transformation brought about by intelligent technologies by delivering cutting-edge, AI-powered products to client organizations worldwide. Their award-winning AI-powered, cloud-based language assessment and guided editing platform – iNLP is a prime example of this innovation. It utilizes NLP and Deep Learning techniques to intelligently carryout in-depth analysis to easily identify complex errors and provide contextual language recommendations.

Integra also offers a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and platforms that expedite content and production workflows for publishers, providing them with significant advantages in terms of time, cost, and efficiency.

About Integra:

Integra is a leading provider of technology and content solutions for publishers, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, and financial services companies worldwide. With nearly three decades of experience in delivering cutting-edge solutions, Integra has built a reputation for innovation, reliability, and excellence. For more information, please visit www.integranxt.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064565/IntegraAI_SME_Inspire_Awards.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1953706/Integra_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/integras-ai-powered-product-wins-the-leadership-in-innovation--tech-products-and-platforms-award-at-the-nasscom-sme-inspire-awards-301809597.html