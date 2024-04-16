Afghanistan flooding highlights population's needs, climate change - Italy

Rains and deadly flash flooding in Afghanistan in recent days have thrown into stark relief the humanitarian needs of the impoverished country's population and the need to combat climate changed globally, according to Italy.

"Recent #floods in #Afghanistan highlight the need to support the Afghan population, and to work together on the causes and the impact of climate change around the world," the embassy tweeted.

Heavy flooding from seasonal rains killed at least 50 people in Afghanistan and injured 36 others in recent days, the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority reported on Tuesday.

Over 600 houses were damaged or destroyed while about 200 livestock died, the ruling Taliban authorities said. Most of the casualties were from roof collapses.

The flooding also damaged large areas of agricultural land and more than 85km (53 miles) of roads.

The authorities have warned that more rain is expected in the coming days in most of Afghanistan's provinces.

Scientists say global warming is causing extreme weather patterns such as the winter drought that parched Afghanistan followed by the heavy rains and flooding.