Copasir to quiz Italy's Moroccan, Mauritanian, Somalian, Libyan and Angolan envoys

A key parliamentary panel which oversees the Italy's intelligence services will next week question the ambassadors of five African countries, including Morocco, Libya and Somalia.

The Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (Copasir) will on Tuesday at 14.30 quiz Armando Barucco, ambassador to Morocco and Mauritania, said a statement from the parliament.

At 15.30 the committee will grill Pier Mario Dacco Coppi, ambassador to Somalia, the statement said.

On Wednesday at 14.00 Copasir will question Gianluca Alberini, Italy's ambassador to Libya and at 15.00 its envoy to Angola, Cristiano Gallo, according to the statement.

Copasir comprises five MPs and five Senators, who are nominated by the lower and upper house of parliament's speakers respectively. Its members reflect the balance of power in the current parliament.