Eighty-five Palestinians have arrived in Italy for medical treatment

A total 85 Palestinians from war-stricken Gaza have now arrived in Italy for medical treatment, accompanied by family members, according to a foreign ministry statement.

The third group of 45 Palestinians arrived at Ciampino military airport near Rome on Sunday from Egypt aboard an Italian airforce C-130 plane, said the statement.

The Palestinians were met by the Lazio region's governor Francesco Rocca and Interforce Summit Operations Commander (COVI) Paolo Figliuolo, sthe statement went on.

The civilians were mainly relatives of compatriots or Palestinians living in Italy. After a "complex mediation operation" the group was joined by two wounded volunteers from the Gaza Red Crescent, the statement said.

The Lazio Region has offered to treat the injured Gaza Red Crescent volunteers in local health facilities at the request of the president of the Red Crescent, the statement added.

Sunday's flight was organised by the Foreign Ministry’s Crisis Unit and COVI, the statement noted.

The three medical evacuations to date were carried out at the request of foreign minister Antonio Tajani and defence minister Guido Crosetto and with help from the internior and health ministries, the statement concluded.