Eni, Fincantieri team up with Rina to decarbonise shipping

Italian major Eni, shippingbuilding giant Fincantieri and global consultancy RINA have agreed to develop joint projects to decarbonise the maritime sector in line with the European Union's legally binding goal of climate neutrality by 2050, Eni said in a statement on Monday.

The collaboration with Fincantieri and RINA, two major Italian players, is a further step in our journey towards the transition and decarbonisation of maritime transport," said Giuseppe Ricci, Chief Operating Officer for Energy Evolution at Eni.

"It is important not only to manage what is immediate but also to act with a medium to long-term perspective, developing partnerships to create more sustainable solutions and products," Ricci added.

Under the accord, the three companies will carry out a comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the most sustainable alternatives to support decarbonisation and will study energy infrastructure and the development of new logistic structures, including the investments that the sector needs, according to the statement.

“We are highly committed to supporting our clients in addressing the industrial challenges of the maritime energy transition," said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantier.

"This initiative is aimed at initially creating a hub of study to harness Italy's extraordinary expertise in new technologies, novel fuels, and their profound industrial implications for shipping," he went on.

"New technologies must be industrialized on board ships, just as new fuels must be produced and distributed at the dock."

RINA offers the partnership "engineering and technological skills, developed across various sectors, to support shipping in its journey towards reducing its carbon footprint, without excluding any energy options," said its CEO and General Manager Carlo Luzzatto