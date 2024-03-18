Eurobonds to fund a European defence 'a good idea'

Issuing European-Union-wide bonds to finance a common European defence "is a good idea", foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday, underlining that he is "a big supporter" of a European army.

"As for European defence, I think the idea of issuing Eurobonds could also be a good idea," Tajani told reporters on the sidelines of an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

A common European defence does not only involve the defence industry, but also "the organizational aspect, the actual military aspect," Tajani stressed.

"I am a big supporter of European defence," Tajani said.

"Until the end of his life, Silvio Berlusconi talked about the single European army," Tajani noted, referring to his conservative party Forza Italia's billionaire co-founder and media mogul, who died last June.

Italy's defence minister Guido Crosetto has also "spoken in favour of European defence... he and I are in perfect agreement," Tajani said.