Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 04 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 13:13
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Exporter Italy must protect interests in key Red Sea trade route

04 marzo 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Exporter Italy must protect interests in key Red Sea trade route

An "export-driven" country, Italy has "a duty" to safeguard merchant shipping in the key Red Sea waterway . where Iran-backed Houthi militants have been staging missile and drone attacks from Yemen since October - according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"We have a duty protect merchant traffic in the Red Sea and through the Suez Canal...we are an export-driven country, 40 percent of our GDP comes from exports," Tajani told reporters during a visit to Sarajevo.

Italy's destroyer Caio Duilio is doing "excellent" work in region, Tajani said.

On Sunday the destroyer "shot down a drone that came from Yemen launched by the Houthis," Tajani stated.

The upper and lower houses of parliament are set on Tuesday to approve Italy's participation in the new European Union 'Aspides' mission in the Red Sea region (which Italy will command), Tajani said.

Caio Duilio is in the Red Sea as part of Italian maritime surveillance operatations which began in December.

The Houthis say their attacks on merchant shipping in the Red Sea are to avenge Israel's devastating war against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, which it launched after Hamas' deadly cross-border attack on 7 October.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Red Sea Tajani trade protection
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Usa, Trump vince le primarie in tre Stati in un solo giorno
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Btp Valore, è record per terza emissione
News to go
Meloni a Toronto, incontro con Trudeau
News to go
Contratti, firmato rinnovo industria alimentare
News to go
A Mosca i funerali di Navalny, folla davanti alla chiesa
News to go
La finanza 'scommette' sul calcio: giro d'affari da 30 miliardi l'anno
News to go
Calcio, cresce l'interesse del private equity
News to go
Funerali Navalny, folla e applausi all'arrivo del feretro
News to go
Pogba, quattro anni di squalifica per doping
News to go
Clima e importazioni, Coldiretti: "Vivaio Italia rischia danni 3,1 miliardi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza