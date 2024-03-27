Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 27 Marzo 2024
G7 foreign ministers' summit to focus on Mideast, Ukraine conflicts

27 marzo 2024 | 20.26
Redazione Adnkronos
G7 foreign ministers' summit to focus on Mideast, Ukraine conflicts

The G7 foreign ministers' summit on Capri next month will centre on the almost six-month-old Israel-Hamas conflict, Russia's war with Ukraine and will also cover cybernetics and artificial intelligence.

"The focus will be entirely on current affairs - Middle East and Ukraine, so of course terrorism will also be discussed," Tajani said Wednesday after a meeting in Naples to plan the G7 summit being held on Capri from 17-19 April.

The Gaza war has heightened the risk of terrorism, a threat which the G7 summit will look at "in-depth", Tajani said.

"The question of Ukraine is very topical, we are concerned about the worsening of the situation after Moscow," Tajani said.

Tajani referred to Friday's terrorist attack the Russian capital which killed at least 137 concert-goers and injured 180 which was claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group's regional Khorasan branch (ISIS-K) in a video showing footage of the attack.

Without offering any evidence, Russian officials have claimed Ukraine and even Western spy agencies were behind the Moscow concert hall attack carried out by radical Islamists.

"At the G7 we will also talk about cyber and artificial intelligence, an issue that needs to be addressed," Tajani added.

foreign ministers summit Capri Middle East Ukraine G7
