Italian soldiers won't fight in Ukraine, Italy underlines

Italy is "not at war with Russia" and will not deploy soldiers to fight in Ukraine, foreign minister AntonioTajani reaffirmed on Friday.

'We are not at war with Russia, no Italian soldiers will go to fight in Ukraine," Tajani said, speaking on the sidelines of a book presentation in Rome.

"It is one thing to defend Ukraine's right to independence and international law, but another to go to war with Russia.

"Our position is simply that Russia must respect international law and withdraw its troops from Ukraine," he said.

Since France's president Emmanuel Macron hinted at deploying European ground troops during a February summit in Paris on Ukraine, Tajani has repeatedly denied that Italy or Nato will send soldiers.