Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 03 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 20:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italian soldiers won't fight in Ukraine, Italy underlines

Italian soldiers won't fight in Ukraine, Italy underlines
03 maggio 2024 | 19.07
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy is "not at war with Russia" and will not deploy soldiers to fight in Ukraine, foreign minister AntonioTajani reaffirmed on Friday.

'We are not at war with Russia, no Italian soldiers will go to fight in Ukraine," Tajani said, speaking on the sidelines of a book presentation in Rome.

"It is one thing to defend Ukraine's right to independence and international law, but another to go to war with Russia.

"Our position is simply that Russia must respect international law and withdraw its troops from Ukraine," he said.

Since France's president Emmanuel Macron hinted at deploying European ground troops during a February summit in Paris on Ukraine, Tajani has repeatedly denied that Italy or Nato will send soldiers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy soldiers Ukraine Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus verde, come funziona
News to go
Bari, Commissione Antimafia convoca audizione Emiliano per il 10 maggio
News to go
J&J, piano da 6,5 miliardi di dollari per chiudere cause su talco e cancro ovaie
News to go
Truffa Superbonus 110%, sequestrato resort di lusso a Noto
News to go
Trasporto aereo, indagine mercato Antitrust su voli Sicilia e Sardegna
News to go
Europee 2024, liste chiuse: non solo Giorgia Meloni in campo, chi sono gli altri leader
News to go
Fed lascia tassi ancora fermi al 5,25-5,50%
News to go
Primo Maggio, Circo Massimo al centro della Festa dei Lavoratori
News to go
Aumenti record per i prezzi del cacao, la denuncia di Codacons
Balneari, l'appello di Licordari: "Decine di migliaia di posti a rischio" - Video
News to go
Europee 2024, inchiesta su Instagram e Facebook: violazioni su lotta a disinformazione
News to go
Dichiarazione dei redditi 2024, da oggi è scaricabile online


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza