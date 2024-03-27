Italians advised to postpone Easter visits to Moscow, avoid crowds after IS-claimed terror attack

Italians should avoid Easter trips to Moscow and mass events like the concert in Russia's capital last Friday at which at least 137 people were killed in terrorism attack claimed by Islamic State jihadists, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday.

"In Italy we have ratcheted up security to prevent attacks, Tajani told public broadcaster Tg2 Italia Europa's news programme.

"But we advise Italians living abroad and those planning trips to Moscow at Easter to postpone and avoid places where there is a large public presence," he said.

Tajani advised Italians to check the foreign ministry website and app for "minute by minute" travel updates.

Tajani recalled that Italian police in the central city of L'Acquila arrested three Palestinians on 11 March on suspicion of planning terrorist attacks in an unspecified country.

The suspects had allegedly set up a cell linked to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades (an armed group with ties to Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement, which Israel considers a terrorist group).