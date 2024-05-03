Italy-Africa business forum to take place in Rome

Representatives of 47 African business associations from 21 countries and their Italian counterparts will take part in an Italy-Africa Business Dialogue Forum next Wednesday at the foreign ministry in Rome.

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani will open the event, which is being organised by the foreign ministry with Italy's trade agency ICE and its main private employers' association Confindustria, the ministry said in a statement.

Regional development banks' role in propelling Africa's growth and support for exports from agencies from Italy's 'internationalization hub' are two key themes of the forum, said the statement.

After the forum's plenary session, four roundtables will focus on "mutually beneficial cooperation" around new business opportunities in the green and digital transitions, sustainable mobility, the mechanical tools industry and agribusiness fields said the statement.

Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and multilateral development banks attending the forum will ink several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on possible areas of cooperation "in countries of common interest" and on projects to co-finance, said the statement.

The MoUs will also aim to foster "matchmaking" meetings with local counterparts, the statement added.

The even will be closed by Italy's deputy foreign minister Edmondo Cirielli