Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 12:12
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy assessing re-introduction of nuclear energy

21 marzo 2024 | 11.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy assessing re-introduction of nuclear energy

Italy could re-introduce nuclear power as part of efforts towards the European Union's goal of being the world's first climate-neutral continent by 2050, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said ahead of a pioneering global Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels on Thursday.

"The government has began a process to assess whether we should resume the use of nuclear energy in Italy, also to achieve the 2050 decarbonization targets and boost the security and sustainability of energy supplies," Tajani stated.

The development of technologies with low environmental impact and high safety and sustainability standards are among initiatives the government is encouraging, Tajani said.

"We are looking especially at new sustainable nuclear technologies," he underlined.

"Italy boasts globally recognized excellence in the sector, both at industrial level and in the field of scientific research - despite not having an operational nuclear programme since 1987," Tajani said.

A nuclear energy "pioneer", Italy "has never stopped being an important international player in the nuclear sector" despite closing all its plants by 1990 after a 1987 referendum, Tajani noted.

Italy boasts "industrial excellence that supplies high-level expertise, technology and services around the world," he said.

"We excel in various areas of research, especially in the development of nuclear fusion," Tajani underlined.

Tajani is attending the Brussels summit with heads of state and government. The summit is being organised by the Belgian government, the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Italy's permanent diplomatic representation at the EU.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani government Italy nuclear power
Vedi anche
News to go
Morti sul lavoro, flash mob a Roma: mille bare in piazza del Popolo
News to
Rottamazione quater, ancora poche ore per pagare prime tre rate
News to go
Papà italiani più vecchi d'Europa, il primo figlio a 36 anni
News to go
Russia, Putin presidente fino al 2030
News to go
Decreto Flussi 2024, oggi click day per lavoratori non stagionali
News to go
Mattarella: "Le guerre in Ucraina e Medio Oriente vanno fermate"
News to go
Miele, Coldiretti: "Quello italiano affossato da import sleale e cambiamenti climatici"
News to go
Coldiretti: "Quasi 200mila imprenditrici nel settore agricolo"
News to go
Elezioni Russia, inchiostro nelle urne e slogan pro Ucraina: le proteste ai seggi
New to go
Aldo Moro, 46 anni fa la strage di Via Fani
New sto go
Amazon rivoluziona le regole del reso, cosa cambia
News to go
Caro voli, sconti ai residenti in Sicilia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza