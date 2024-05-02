Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 02 Maggio 2024
Italy: China, G20 should help achieve 'just peace' in Ukraine

02 maggio 2024 | 13.56
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has reached out to G20 president Brazil and also hopes for help from China as part of international efforts to attain a "just peace" in Ukraine and end Russia's more-than-26-month-old invasion of the former Soviet republic.

"We've sought a just peace in Ukraine," Tajani told a roundtable in Rome for Italian businesses in Russia organised by the foreign ministry after Moscow took over heating firm Ariston's and other foreign subsidiaries last week.

"Towards the achievement of this goal, I had a long talk with Brazilian foreign minister Mauro Viera, as Brazil is the rotating G20 president," said Tajani.

"I hope the G20 and China will intervene to end the conflict in Ukraine," Tajani underlined.

