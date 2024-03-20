Italy-Cuba economic ties, reforms, investment focus of Silli, Perez-Oliva Fraga talks

Bilateral economic ties, the role of Italian companies, investment and economic reforms were on the agenda at talks in Havana between Italy's foreign secretary Giorgio Silli and Cuba's deputy foreign trade and investments minister Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga.

"#Cuba/Meeting of the SdS @GiorgioSilli with the VM Foreign Trade and Investments, Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga," the foreign ministry tweeted on Wednesday.

"On the agenda: Italy-Cuba economic relations, presence and role of Italian companies, investment opportunities and economic reforms," the tweet added.