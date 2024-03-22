Italy: France close ally, coordination mandated by bilateral Quirinal Treaty

France is Italy's ally, but hints that the Gallic nation could send troops to Ukraine to help fight invader Russia are at odds with a landmark pact to bolster diplomatic, commercial, political and cultural ties and coordination within Europe, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"France is an ally. We have the Quirinal Treaty that requires continuous consultation including on Nato and military issues. Sometimes rash unilateral moves are not really in line with the treaty," Tajani said Friday.

Italy joined Germany, Britain and other European nations in saying in late February they had no plans to deploy troops to Ukraine after France's president, Emmanuel Macron suggested the possibility amid ammunition shortages and Russian battlefield gains.

"Sometimes there can be different positions. We are pro-European and want to cooperate with all European countries, but as equals," Tajani told public broadcaster Rai 3's Agora programme.

The Qurinal Treaty inked by France and Italy in Rome on 26 November 2021 strengthened their diplomatic, commercial, political and cultural ties and bolstered bilateral coordination within Europe.