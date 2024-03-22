Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 22 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 13:25
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy: France close ally, coordination mandated by bilateral Quirinal Treaty

22 marzo 2024 | 13.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni (L) and France's president Emmanuel Macron (R)
Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni (L) and France's president Emmanuel Macron (R)

France is Italy's ally, but hints that the Gallic nation could send troops to Ukraine to help fight invader Russia are at odds with a landmark pact to bolster diplomatic, commercial, political and cultural ties and coordination within Europe, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"France is an ally. We have the Quirinal Treaty that requires continuous consultation including on Nato and military issues. Sometimes rash unilateral moves are not really in line with the treaty," Tajani said Friday.

Italy joined Germany, Britain and other European nations in saying in late February they had no plans to deploy troops to Ukraine after France's president, Emmanuel Macron suggested the possibility amid ammunition shortages and Russian battlefield gains.

"Sometimes there can be different positions. We are pro-European and want to cooperate with all European countries, but as equals," Tajani told public broadcaster Rai 3's Agora programme.

The Qurinal Treaty inked by France and Italy in Rome on 26 November 2021 strengthened their diplomatic, commercial, political and cultural ties and bolstered bilateral coordination within Europe.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
France Italy ties Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Dl Elezioni, via libera definitivo alla Camera
Acqua e servizio idrico, in Italia tariffe tra le più basse d'Europa
News to go
Vittime mafia, corteo a Roma e manifestazioni in tutta Italia
News to go
Bce, Rapporto annuale attività di vigilanza: cosa ha detto Lagarde
News to go
Morti sul lavoro, flash mob a Roma: mille bare in piazza del Popolo
News to
Rottamazione quater, ancora poche ore per pagare prime tre rate
News to go
Papà italiani più vecchi d'Europa, il primo figlio a 36 anni
News to go
Russia, Putin presidente fino al 2030
News to go
Decreto Flussi 2024, oggi click day per lavoratori non stagionali
News to go
Mattarella: "Le guerre in Ucraina e Medio Oriente vanno fermate"
News to go
Miele, Coldiretti: "Quello italiano affossato da import sleale e cambiamenti climatici"
News to go
Coldiretti: "Quasi 200mila imprenditrici nel settore agricolo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza