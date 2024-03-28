Italy: Gaza truce, hostage release, entry of humanitarian aid; no Israeli offensive in Rafah

Italy backs this week's UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza, the freeing of hostages and entry of vital humanitarian aid for the Palestinian enclave's population, while it opposes a planned Israeli ground offensive in Rafah.

"We are in favour as a government of stopping the fighting to allow the release of hostages and the entry of aid," Antonio Tajani told the 'Start' Sky Tg24 programme on Thursday.

Famine is imminent in the northern part of the Gaza Strip and the entire population of the bombarded and blockaded Palestinian enclave is facing crisis levels of food insecurity or worse, the UN warned last week.

"Italy is committed to the 'Food for Gaza' project, through which another 20 million euros will be allocated to get food goods to the civilian population by land and sea," Tajani underlined.

Italy launched the 'Food for Gaza' project this month, which it is coordinating with the UN's Rome-based World Food Programme, Food and Agriculture Organisation and the IFRC (International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies).

"We must not give up working towards a tough goal: that of two states which recognize each other, and peace," said Tajani.

"We must work for stability, which is the objective of Israel and of the Palestinian people."

Tajani said Italy has "strong suspicions" about the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNWRA), 12 of whose staffers Israel accused of involvement in Hamas' deadly 7 October cross-border attacks that triggered the devastating almost six-month-old war which has wrought a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"We have strong suspicions about UNWRA but we will assess following the investigation," he said, referring to a probe entrusted to France's former foreign minister and diplomat Catherine Colonna.

"We await the results," Tajani stated.

"Meanwhile we continue to channel aid through the other organizations," he confirmed.

Italy has urged Israel not to go ahead with its planned ground offensive against Hamas in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians are sheltering at the border with Egypt, Tajani underlined.

"We have called on Israel not to attack the city in southern Gaza. It would be a mistake due to the excessive civilian casualties this would cause," Tajani stated.

However, the minister issued strong criticism of Islamist Hamas, which is sworn to the destruction of Israel.

"It (Hamas) uses all the tools at its disposal. It wants to foment hatred in the Arab world towards Israel," he said.

Palestinians facing starvation in war-ravaged Gaza are paying a heavy price for Hamas' horrific 7 October rampage in which some 1,200 people were killed and over 200 abducted, Tajani argued.

"The violence was to provoke a reaction from Israel, which fell into the trap. Gaza is suffering a very severe food crisis that must be ended," he said.

"We are for a ceasefire without attacking Rafah," Tajani underscored.