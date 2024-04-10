Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Aprile 2024
Italy: Britain a key partner, stronger believer in G7

10 aprile 2024 | 13.37
Redazione Adnkronos
Great Britain is a "key" partner of Italy's and will play a leading role in its G7 presidency this year, according to ambassador Inigo Lambertini.

As a G7's founder, Britain "firmly believes" in the seven-member group of major democracies, Lambertini stated on Wednesday.

"Great Britain firmly believes in the G7 and is one of our principal partners at global level," Lambertini stated in video posted by the foreign ministry on X (formerly Twitter).

"Following Brexit (the country's exit from the European Union on 31 January 2020), Great Britain will certainly be a leading player and partner during Italy's G7 presidency," Lambertini added.

"It has always seen the G7 as an opportunity for dialogue, future cooperation and economic and social development," Lambertini underlined.

Italy UK G7 Italian presidency
in Evidenza