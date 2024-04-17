Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 11:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy renews call for Gaza ceasefire

17 aprile 2024 | 11.47
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy renews call for Gaza ceasefire

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' deadly 7 October attack on Israeli civilians was "barbaric and shameful" but a ceasefire is urgently needed in the more-than-six-month old war in Gaza which followed the attack, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has underlined.

"The war in Gaza was triggered by a barbaric, shameful attack by Hamas terrorists on the Israeli civilian population," Tajani told La Stampa daily in an interview on Wednesday.

"Israel must stop the military operations that have massively impacted the Palestinian population," Tajani said.

Tajani said there were no "particular" risks for over 1,000 Italian troops deployed with the UNIFIL peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon despite the hostilities between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel since the Jewish state launched its military offensive against Hamas.

"Obviously, there is a tense situation, which is being monitored. But their (Italy's UNIFIL peacekeepers') security is under control," said Tajani.

During phone talks last Friday with Iran' foreign minister, Hosein Amir-Abdollahian Tajani said he received assurances there is no intention to endanger the UNIFIL troops' safety in Lebanon.

"Our interlocutors know the (regional) equilibriums...they will continue to work to prevent minor acts from turning into more dangerous ones," Tajani argued.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Gaza ceasefire Tajani call La Stampa interview
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, accesa la fiamma olimpica
News to go
Trasporto aereo, Fiumicino al primo posto per traffico passeggeri
News to go
Israele-Iran, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Accordo Usa-Samsung, nuove di fabbriche chip in Texas
News to go
Meteo, torna il freddo sull'Italia
News to go
Antitrust, faro su Ryanair per abuso posizione dominante
Cosmo, niente foto e video ai concerti
News to go
Attacco Iran a Israele, Macron: "Risposta Damasco sproporzionata"
News to go
Auto, aumentano costi di ricarica delle elettriche
News to go
Scuola aperta anche l'estate, Valditara firma decreto: il piano da 400 milioni
News to go
Weekend estivo da Nord a Sud ma da lunedì cambia tutto: le previsioni
News to go
Fmi, Kristalina Georgieva confermata per altri 5 anni come amministratore delegato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza