Italy renews call for Gaza ceasefire

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' deadly 7 October attack on Israeli civilians was "barbaric and shameful" but a ceasefire is urgently needed in the more-than-six-month old war in Gaza which followed the attack, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has underlined.

"The war in Gaza was triggered by a barbaric, shameful attack by Hamas terrorists on the Israeli civilian population," Tajani told La Stampa daily in an interview on Wednesday.

"Israel must stop the military operations that have massively impacted the Palestinian population," Tajani said.

Tajani said there were no "particular" risks for over 1,000 Italian troops deployed with the UNIFIL peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon despite the hostilities between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel since the Jewish state launched its military offensive against Hamas.

"Obviously, there is a tense situation, which is being monitored. But their (Italy's UNIFIL peacekeepers') security is under control," said Tajani.

During phone talks last Friday with Iran' foreign minister, Hosein Amir-Abdollahian Tajani said he received assurances there is no intention to endanger the UNIFIL troops' safety in Lebanon.

"Our interlocutors know the (regional) equilibriums...they will continue to work to prevent minor acts from turning into more dangerous ones," Tajani argued.