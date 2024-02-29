Italy: Strategic vision, energy independence vital

Strategic vision and energy autonomy are crucial for Italy, Europe's second biggest manufacturer - with 4 million small and medium-sized firms - and an important agriculture sector - according to foreign ministry Antonio Tajani.

"Energy independence is fundamental for Italy," Tajani told the 'Energy Independence by 2050 - The Word to Business: How to Succeed' conference at Italy's parliament in Rome on Thursday.

"Expensive energy is harming us - we see how much it costs in France - our competitiveness is at risk," Tajani stated.

"It is our duty to design a strategy to pay less and less for energy, Tajani said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine - now in its third year - has forced Italy to end its dependency on Russian energy, Tajani noted.

"It has not been easy, but, thanks also to Eni, we have found agreements with other countries," he said.

Tajani praised the decision of two House committees to seek expert opinions on nuclear power as part of Italy's efforts to achieve complete energy self-sufficiency and end reliance on other countries.

"We of Forza Italia (Tajani's conservative party) support the use of second-generation nuclear power. It carries fewer risks and eliminates the need for large power plants that produce polluting energy, he said.

Forza Italia are "environmentalists," Tajani said, adding that the party believes in a "pragmatic approach that considers the economic and social needs of our country".

"It is essential to take into account the reality in Italy and Europe when developing a CO2 emissions policy," Tajani underlined.

Italy is "convinced" that environmentalists and industry can work together to cut energy consumption and CO2 emissions, said Tajani.

"Aside from the nuclear energy issue, we need to work on renewables," he said.

"But before moving to the alternative phase, we still need to work on gas, achieving our goals within the necessary timeframe, without ideological fundamentalism... otherwise we'll harm our economy." Tajani said.

The government has "a political vision, but we need those who know the problem, the experts...how to work with other countries," he said.

An example of this strategy is the government's 5.5 billion euro Mattei plan to boost Africa's development and curb migration through parternships, especially in the energy sector, Tajani noted.

"We are able to export our know-how, something that our companies do well outside Italy and which is an integral part of our foreign policy," Tajani underlined.

"There is going to be a single European energy market, and we have to prepare for it, but we have to make sure that our government's policy harnesses the input and knowledge of experts," he concluded.