Mercoledì 20 Marzo 2024
Italy, Turkmenistan ink two transport accords

20 marzo 2024 | 14.22
Italy and Turkmenistan have agreed to cooperate on rail transport, port and maritime connectivity in deals signed at talks between transport and infrastructure minister Matteo Salvini and Turkmen foreign minister and deputy premier Rashid Meredov, said a ministry statement on Wednesday.

Transport cooperation and connections between Italy and Turkmenistan were at the centre of the "cordial" talks, the statement said.

The accords involving Central Tyrrhenian Sea's Port Authorities and Italy's Rfi rail network boost cooperation between Italy and Turkmenistan's ports and maritime links and the management of rail transport systems and intermodal hubs, said the statement.

Italy Turkmenistan transport cooperation accords
