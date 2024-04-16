Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 16 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 14:08
Italy: We'll send troops for UN peacekeeping in event of Palestinian state

16 aprile 2024 | 13.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy: We'll send troops for UN peacekeeping in event of Palestinian state

The government will deploy troops to a possible Arab-led United Nations peacekeeping force for a future Palestinian state after the Israel-Hamas war, a solution which Italy continues to back, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

"In the Middle East support a two people, two states solution (to the long-running conflict between Israel and the Palestinians)," Tajani stated.

Should there be a need for an Arab-led UN presence, we are ready to take part to guarantee peace and stability," Tajani told reporters.

"Italy as the (2024) G7 president will try its best," he said.

in Evidenza