Italy: We'll send troops for UN peacekeeping in event of Palestinian state

The government will deploy troops to a possible Arab-led United Nations peacekeeping force for a future Palestinian state after the Israel-Hamas war, a solution which Italy continues to back, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

"In the Middle East support a two people, two states solution (to the long-running conflict between Israel and the Palestinians)," Tajani stated.

Should there be a need for an Arab-led UN presence, we are ready to take part to guarantee peace and stability," Tajani told reporters.

"Italy as the (2024) G7 president will try its best," he said.