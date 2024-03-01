Italy's charge d'affairs attends late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's funeral

Italy's charge d'affairs is attending the funeral in Moscow on Friday of Russia's late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani. Navalny died suddenly on 16 February at an Artic prison, where he was serving sentences of over 30 years.

"Our chargé d'affaires in Moscow is attending Navalny's funeral, a clear sign of support for freedom of thought in Russia," foreign minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview on Friday with daily Quotidiano Nazionale.

Other foreign diplomats including the German, French and US ambassadors were among a large crowd of mourners that gathered near the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows in Moscows Maryino district, where Navalny's funeral service was set to take place.

The funeral was being live-streamed on the Alexei Navalny YouTube channel. Navalny supporters have asked people to turn out in his memory in Russian cities this evening. The Kremlin has warned that any unsanctioned gatherings in support of Navalny will break Russian law.

Few details have been released on the cause of Navalny's death - officials say he collapsed after going for a walk. Navalny's widow alleges he was killed on the orders of Russia's president, Vladimir Putin.