Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy's charge d'affairs attends late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's funeral

01 marzo 2024 | 13.00
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's charge d'affairs attends late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's funeral

Italy's charge d'affairs is attending the funeral in Moscow on Friday of Russia's late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani. Navalny died suddenly on 16 February at an Artic prison, where he was serving sentences of over 30 years.

"Our chargé d'affaires in Moscow is attending Navalny's funeral, a clear sign of support for freedom of thought in Russia," foreign minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview on Friday with daily Quotidiano Nazionale.

Other foreign diplomats including the German, French and US ambassadors were among a large crowd of mourners that gathered near the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows in Moscows Maryino district, where Navalny's funeral service was set to take place.

The funeral was being live-streamed on the Alexei Navalny YouTube channel. Navalny supporters have asked people to turn out in his memory in Russian cities this evening. The Kremlin has warned that any unsanctioned gatherings in support of Navalny will break Russian law.

Few details have been released on the cause of Navalny's death - officials say he collapsed after going for a walk. Navalny's widow alleges he was killed on the orders of Russia's president, Vladimir Putin.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Navalny charge d'affaires funeral Moscow
Vedi anche
News to go
Calcio, cresce l'interesse del private equity
News to go
Funerali Navalny, folla e applausi all'arrivo del feretro
News to go
Pogba, quattro anni di squalifica per doping
News to go
Clima e importazioni, Coldiretti: "Vivaio Italia rischia danni 3,1 miliardi"
News to go
Bonus badanti, fino a 3mila euro per famiglie con anziani non autosufficienti
News to go
Usa 2024, anche l'Illinois esclude Donald Trump dalle primarie
News to go
Navalnaya: "Putin è un mostro sanguinario"
News to go
Apple rinuncia ai piani per una sua auto elettrica
News to go
Allerta meteo Vicenza, il sindaco: "Situazione critica"
News to go
Ddl Capitali, via libera definitivo del Senato
News to go
Macron e ipotesi invio soldati in Ucraina, da Europa coro di no
News to go
Ryanair, prezzi biglietti: ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza