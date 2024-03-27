Cerca nel sito
 
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
Mercoledì 27 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 19:18
Naples, Capri security tight for G7 foreign ministers' summit

27 marzo 2024 | 19.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Security is being ratcheted up in Naples and on the nearby island of Capri ahead of a G7 foreign ministers' summit there on 17-19 April, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday during a visit.

"We had an in-depth meeting, with the prefect of Naples (the government's top representative in the city) and covered all aspects of the G7," Tajani told reporters.

"On the island (of Capri where the summit is taking place), there will be even tighter security," Tajani underlined.

"All of Italy's law enforcement will be out in force and there'll be widespread security checks in Naples, where the delegates will leave from," Tajani said.

Around 300 delegates, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba and Nato's secretary general Jens Stoltenberg as well as 200-300 journalists and photographers are due to attend the G7 meeting on Capri, said Tajani.

Representatives from Brazil, India and Mauritania have been invited to events being held on the summit's sidelines, he said.

The government has tightened security in cities across Italy since gun and arson attack last Friday on a Moscow concert hall that killed at least 137 people Tajani stated. The Islamic State jihadist group's Khorasan regional branch claimed the attack.

Italy's authorities have been on heightened alert since the arrest in the central city of L'Acquila on 11 March of three Palestinians suspected of planning terror attacks in an unspecified locations.

Tag
Naples Capril G7 foreign ministers' summit Tajani
