Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 12:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Paola Amadei Italy's new ambassador to Iran

18 marzo 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Paola Amadei Italy's new ambassador to Iran

Italy has appointed diplomat Paola Amadei its new envoy to Iran, the foreign minister wrote Monday on X (formerly Twitter).

"Congratulations to Paola Amadei, new ambassador of Italy to Iran," read the tweet.

"Now more than ever, our two countries have a shared responsibility to work for peace and prosperity," Amadei wrote in a message.

"I am proud to represent Italy in Iran, two countries which are heirs to ancient civilisations and thousands of years of culture which attract each other more and more," the message began.

Amadei, 59, has previously served as Italy's ambassador to Bahrain and Oman.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Paola Amadei Iran ambassador foreign ministry tweet
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Le guerre in Ucraina e Medio Oriente vanno fermate"
News to go
Miele, Coldiretti: "Quello italiano affossato da import sleale e cambiamenti climatici"
News to go
Coldiretti: "Quasi 200mila imprenditrici nel settore agricolo"
News to go
Elezioni Russia, inchiostro nelle urne e slogan pro Ucraina: le proteste ai seggi
New to go
Aldo Moro, 46 anni fa la strage di Via Fani
New sto go
Amazon rivoluziona le regole del reso, cosa cambia
News to go
Caro voli, sconti ai residenti in Sicilia
News to go
Blinken: "Usa vogliono piano chiaro per Rafah che protegga civili"
News to go
Russia alle urne per le presidenziali, Putin verso quinto mandato
News to go
Bonus colonnine, domande da oggi al 20 giugno
News to go
Scuola, torna il bonus gite scolastiche da 150 euro
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza