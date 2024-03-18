Paola Amadei Italy's new ambassador to Iran

Italy has appointed diplomat Paola Amadei its new envoy to Iran, the foreign minister wrote Monday on X (formerly Twitter).

"Congratulations to Paola Amadei, new ambassador of Italy to Iran," read the tweet.

"Now more than ever, our two countries have a shared responsibility to work for peace and prosperity," Amadei wrote in a message.

"I am proud to represent Italy in Iran, two countries which are heirs to ancient civilisations and thousands of years of culture which attract each other more and more," the message began.

Amadei, 59, has previously served as Italy's ambassador to Bahrain and Oman.