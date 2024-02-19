Red Sea 'strategic' area, Italy to play key role in EU's 'necessary' Aspides mission

The Red Sea region is "of strategic importance" and the European Union's new Aspides mission led by Italy is "a necessary response" to the hybrid war being waged in the area by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, according to defence minister Guido Crosetto.

"Being aware of the strategic importance of the area, Italy will also play an important role in coordinating the mission with the Eunavfor Atalanta (anti-piracy) operation, of which we assumed tactical command on 8 February," said Crossetto.

Aspides will be "a defensive operation" that will focus on protecting merchant shipping from attacks at sea and upholding freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden "in direct support of national interests", Crosetto underlined.

Houthi rebels began targeting vessels in the key waterway with drone and rocket attacks last autumn amid conflict and instability in Middle East since Hamas' deadly cross-border attack on 7 October which triggered Israel's war against the Palestinian Islamist group in the Gaza Strip.

The Aspides mission is "a necessary response to the hybrid war that the Houthis are carrying out in the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb (connecting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden)", Crosetto stated.

The barrage of Houthi attacks has cut off routes that supply many countries including Italy, impacting their economies and creating a "competitive disadvantage for the West to the advantage of other nations," he said.

"At this moment the (Italian) destroyer Caio Duilio is present in the Red Sea, engaged in ensuring maritime surveillance to protect merchant vessels and to guarantee the safety of trade routes," Crosetto said.

Apides will operate between Bab el-Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz (between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman), encompassing the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf.

The Aspides mission's headquarters will be located in Larissa, Greece and it is understood to be deploying four frigates. Greece and France are also among countries taking part in the mission and Germany's parliament is set to back the country's participation in a vote on Friday.