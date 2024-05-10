Russia won't attack any Nato country military - Italy

Russia will not extend its aggression beyond Ukraine and won't launch a military attack on any Nato country, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has claimed, warning that cyber-attacks are the real threat.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin will not go beyond attacking Ukraine. I don't believe Russia wants to attack a Nato country,'' Tajani said on Friday.

"Threats" by the Kremlin are "part of its strategy", Tajani went on in remarks to the Family Business Forum.

"Cyber attack exists however, which we have repelled. We are well organized," said Tajani.

Tajani has set up a special unit at the foreign ministry to counter cyber-attacks, he noted.

"There was an attack on the foreign ministry website the day (Ukraine's president Volodymyr) Zelensky arrived in Rome, the moment he landed," Tajani said, referring to a visit in May last year.