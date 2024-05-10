Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 10 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 17:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Russia won't attack any Nato country military - Italy

Russia's President Vladimir Putin
10 maggio 2024 | 15.20
Redazione Adnkronos
Russia will not extend its aggression beyond Ukraine and won't launch a military attack on any Nato country, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has claimed, warning that cyber-attacks are the real threat.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin will not go beyond attacking Ukraine. I don't believe Russia wants to attack a Nato country,'' Tajani said on Friday.

"Threats" by the Kremlin are "part of its strategy", Tajani went on in remarks to the Family Business Forum.

"Cyber attack exists however, which we have repelled. We are well organized," said Tajani.

Tajani has set up a special unit at the foreign ministry to counter cyber-attacks, he noted.

"There was an attack on the foreign ministry website the day (Ukraine's president Volodymyr) Zelensky arrived in Rome, the moment he landed," Tajani said, referring to a visit in May last year.

in Evidenza