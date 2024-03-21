Tajani attends first global atomic energy summit

Italy's foreign minister and deputy premier Antonio Tajani is taking part in a pioneering global summit in Brussels on Thursday centred on how nuclear energy can cut fossil fuel use and boost energy security and economic growth.

Deputy PM and Min Antonio Tajani is travelling to Brussels to attend the Nuclear Energy Summit, the first global summit on nuclear energy, organised by the Belgian government and IAEA and Italy in EU.

Heads of state and government are taking part in the summit, which is being chaired by Belgium's premier Alexander De Croo and the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)' director general Rafael Mariano Grossi.