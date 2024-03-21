Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 21 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 12:12
Tajani attends first global atomic energy summit

21 marzo 2024 | 10.55
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tajani attends first global atomic energy summit

Italy's foreign minister and deputy premier Antonio Tajani is taking part in a pioneering global summit in Brussels on Thursday centred on how nuclear energy can cut fossil fuel use and boost energy security and economic growth.

#NuclearEnergySummit 2024| Deputy PM and Min @Antonio_Tajani is travelling to #Brussels to attend the Nuclear Energy Summit, the first global summit on nuclear energy, organised by the Belgian government and @iaeaorg and @ItalyinEU", the foreign ministry wrote on X.

Heads of state and government are taking part in the summit, which is being chaired by Belgium's premier Alexander De Croo and the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)' director general Rafael Mariano Grossi.

