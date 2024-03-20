Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Tajani rules out call-up for envisaged European army

20 marzo 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tajani rules out call-up for envisaged European army

Military conscription is not under consideration for a European army, which would be funded by "also by a financial instrument", according to Italy's foreign minister, Antonio Tajan.

"We also need a financial instrument for a European defence," said Tajani, a strong supporter of a European army, which he recently suggested could be funded by Eurobonds.

"Europe needs to count more, including within Nato - there needs to be a balance between Europe and the United States," Tajani told private TV channel Rete 4.

"I don't think we'll return to military draft - I don't see that's on the agenda," Tajani said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani conscription European army funding Eurobonds
Vedi anche
News to go
Morti sul lavoro, flash mob a Roma: mille bare in piazza del Popolo
News to
Rottamazione quater, ancora poche ore per pagare prime tre rate
News to go
Papà italiani più vecchi d'Europa, il primo figlio a 36 anni
News to go
Russia, Putin presidente fino al 2030
News to go
Decreto Flussi 2024, oggi click day per lavoratori non stagionali
News to go
Mattarella: "Le guerre in Ucraina e Medio Oriente vanno fermate"
News to go
Miele, Coldiretti: "Quello italiano affossato da import sleale e cambiamenti climatici"
News to go
Coldiretti: "Quasi 200mila imprenditrici nel settore agricolo"
News to go
Elezioni Russia, inchiostro nelle urne e slogan pro Ucraina: le proteste ai seggi
New to go
Aldo Moro, 46 anni fa la strage di Via Fani
New sto go
Amazon rivoluziona le regole del reso, cosa cambia
News to go
Caro voli, sconti ai residenti in Sicilia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza