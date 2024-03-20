Tajani rules out call-up for envisaged European army

Military conscription is not under consideration for a European army, which would be funded by "also by a financial instrument", according to Italy's foreign minister, Antonio Tajan.

"We also need a financial instrument for a European defence," said Tajani, a strong supporter of a European army, which he recently suggested could be funded by Eurobonds.

"Europe needs to count more, including within Nato - there needs to be a balance between Europe and the United States," Tajani told private TV channel Rete 4.

"I don't think we'll return to military draft - I don't see that's on the agenda," Tajani said.