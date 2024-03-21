Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 21 Marzo 2024
Trade agency opens Oman office to help Italian businesses thrive in 'vibrant' market

21 marzo 2024 | 13.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Photo: Norbert Schiller
Photo: Norbert Schiller

Italy's trade agency (ITA) has launced an office in Oman's capital, Muscat, which will help small-to-medium-sized companies grow in a "vibrant" market, according to its head, diplomat Benedetto D'Anna.

"I'm proud to join the ITA team. I will be based in Muscat with the aim of helping Italian SMEs that are looking to expand in such a vibrant market," D'Anna wrote in a message.

"The value of Italian exports has grown from 480 billion euros in 2019 to 626 billion in 2023 despite the (Coronavirus) pandemic and wars," ITA wrote Thursday on X (formerly Twitter).

"This is due to the strength of high-quality 'Made in Italy' goods, a brand which our entrepreneurs have built over time," the tweet added.

ITA's mission is to help Italian firms internationalise.

Tag
Italy Oman ITA office SMEs
in Evidenza