Venerdì 22 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 11:44
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant at risk of disaster, needs safe zone - Italy

22 marzo 2024 | 11.26
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy has urged a safe zone around Europe's largest nuclear plant - Zaporizhzhia in southeast Ukraine - which needs constant power to avert a disaster, after Russia hit a nearby hydroelectric dam on Friday.

""The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is at risk because it is at the centre of fighting," Tajani told public broadcaster Rai's Agora programme.

"The goal is to neutralize that area, to make it a kind safe zone, to prevent negative consequences," Tajani stated.

Ukraine's nuclear power company Energoatom said Friday the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which requires constant external power to prevent a disaster, was on the brink of a blackout after a barrage of Russian strikes caused outages across central Ukraine.

An Energoatom spokesman wrote on Telegram that the situation is "extremely dangerous" and it "threatens to lead to an emergency".

Zaporizhzhia's Russian-controlled management said one of the two high-voltage lines supplying the plant with electricity was down but that there was no safety threat.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said the nuclear power plant had lost connection to its main off-site power line, but a back-up power line was still working.

