Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 09:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:02 Antitrust chiude 14 procedimenti su case auto

08:29 Nancy Pelosi a Taiwan, alta tensione

08:01 Elezioni 2022, faccia a faccia Letta-Calenda. Renzi: "Con accordo, Fi-Lega brindano"

07:32 Blinken: "Al Zawahiri a Kabul violazione accordi Doha"

07:17 Talebani condannano attacco Usa contro al Zawahiri

07:04 Ucciso in un raid leader di al Qaeda al Zawahiri, Biden: "Giustizia è fatta"

00:36 Elezioni 2022, oggi incontro Letta-Calenda

00:23 Al-Zawahiri, da 11 anni al vertice di al-Qaeda

00:01 Usa, inondazioni nel Kentucky: bilancio sale a 35 morti

23:51 Ucciso leader di al-Qaeda al-Zawahiri

22:54 Di Maio: "Io zombie? Ecco a cosa servono i 300mila euro che M5S dà a Grillo"

22:48 Elezioni 2022, Renzi: "Se Calenda e Letta si accordano, Lega e Forza Italia brindano"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Intersec Reports Most Successful Fiscal Year In Company History

02 agosto 2022 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersec (or the "Company"), a global leader in mobile data and location intelligence solutions, recorded historical results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Revenues grew by 40% compared to the same period of the previous year.

 

This unprecedented performance is driven by the company's increased footprint in the mission-critical communication (MCX) market and is supported by a strong focus on global operations, bringing experts closer to clients. Intersec now serves 65 communication service providers and public authorities in more than 50 countries.

Business Highlights

Yann Chevalier, Intersec CEO:

"This was our most successful year since the business' inception in 2004. We are continuing to build on this momentum to grow both our top- and bottom-line at double-digit rates amid heightened uncertainty in the technology sector. We continue to see growing demand for our Public Safety suite and capitalize on the telco-to-techco transformation to position our 5G-ready location platform."

About Intersec

Intersec is a global leader in mobile data and location intelligence solutions. Designed by fast data experts, our solutions guide governments and telcos in their data-driven revolution to build tangible value, from efficiently warning people in case of danger to driving new sources of revenue. Our 65 clients in 50 countries leverage our instruments to reach, locate and map 850 million mobile devices 24/7, and our public warning solutions cover 28% of the population in the European Union. At Intersec, Privacy by Design goes well beyond accepted standards, it assures regulatory compliance, no matter where our clients operate.

For further information: Charlotte Cardona, Communications Director, charlotte.cardona@intersec.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1828752/Intersec_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza location intelligence solutions data and Intersec Reports Most Successful Fiscal Year In Company History March 31
Vedi anche
News to go
Vino, al via vendemmia anticipata con -10% grappoli
News to go
"In grado di costruire bomba atomica", l'annuncio dell'Iran
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Pd: "Ogni divisione oggi è regalo a destra"
News to go
Usa, California in fiamme
News to go
Di Maio presenta 'Impegno civico': "Saremo moderati, non parliamo a estremisti"
Elezioni 2022, Letta a Calenda: "Niente veti e patti chiari" - Video
Di Maio: "Estremisti hanno fatto cadere governo Draghi" - Video
News to go
Lavoro, dati Istat: a giugno occupazione ai massimi dal 1977, tasso al 60,1%
News to go
Giancarlo Giannini compie 80 anni
News to go
Migranti, De Luca ferma sbarco da Ocean Viking a Salerno
News to go
F1, Alonso in Aston Martin nel 2023: accordo pluriennale
News to go
Gb, media: "Principe Carlo accettò donazioni da famiglia Bin Laden"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza