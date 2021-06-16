Cerca nel sito
 
Introducing SmallRig Mini Matte Box 3196, designs to hold multiple rectangular filters and one screw-on circular filter to make your video with cinematic look.

16 giugno 2021 | 16.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cameras tend to be more and more compact and lightweight. SmallRig announced the launch of our Mini Matte Box 3196 with only 125g, expanding stacking capabilities of filters which creates infinite image effect and allows your creation to the maximum.

SmallRig Mini Matte Box 3196

"With diverse filter options, creative video makers could freely control the light and customize the filter effect for the video image," said Lennic Qian, Overseas Sales Director of SmallRig. "Anytime, anywhere, with SmallRig Mini Matte Box 3196, you could design your own and unique production."

Pricing and Availability

SmallRig Mini Matte Box 3196 is available for pre-order from June 16, 2021 to June 25, 2021

RRP: $99 (GST included & Import tax may occur)

About SmallRig

Established in 2009, SmallRig designs and builds content creator favoured rigs and accessories for cameras and gimbals, which covers handheld compact cages to shoulder support, tripod systems, and extremely unique parts to bring rigs of your dream into reality. By DreamRig projects of co-design with global film-makers and photographers, we make their big dream achievable.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534672/SmallRig_Mini_Matte_Box_3196.jpg

in Evidenza