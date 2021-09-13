Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 13 Settembre 2021
comunicato stampa

IR Collaborate adds over 200,000 new managed users

13 settembre 2021 | 13.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Key takeaways:

IR Collaborate

SYDNEY, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payments ecosystems, has grown its IR Collaborate customer base, adding more than 200,000 managed users in just 10-weeks.

This managed user growth is driven by significant investment in product innovation to support customers as they accelerated digital transformations in response to the pandemic.

The Collaborate solution suite expanded in the past year, adding support for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Webex and deepened support for leading UC and collaboration vendors, including Microsoft, Cisco, and Avaya.

This growth highlights the criticality of UC and collaboration performance and experience management capabilities as organizations look to implement long term hybrid workplace strategies, which heavily rely on voice, video and collaboration technologies working optimally.

"This is a great proof point for our growth strategy and further validation of our value proposition. The hybrid workplace will keep evolving as organizations adopt different models to suit their workforce. In this environment, the need to effectively connect and collaborate becomes, even more mission-critical and a workplace differentiator," said John Ruthven, CEO at IR.

"We're committed to growth through innovation and are well-positioned to provide the support and flexibility organizations need to future-proof their technology investments and ensure our customer's employees and their customers have a great collaboration experience."

IR Collaborate now ensures the experience of millions of users worldwide by enabling enterprises and service providers to effectively manage multi-vendor UC and collaboration environments, whether in the cloud, on-premises, or a hybrid combination. IR is uniquely positioned to simplify complexity and ensure customers can deliver a consistent, high-quality service to all users.

About IRIR is the leading global performance management and analytics provider for critical communication and collaborationIT infrastructure, and payments ecosystems. More than 1000 organizations in over 60 countries rely on IR solutions to provide business-critical insights. Ensuring continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538708/Logo.jpg

 

