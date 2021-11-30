Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:43 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 149 contagi: bollettino 30 novembre

15:34 Variante Omicron, Ecdc: "In Europa 44 contagi con sintomi lievi"

15:15 Variante Omicron Italia, chiusa scuola figlio paziente zero

15:12 Plusvalenze Juve, Elkann: "Fiducia in magistratura"

14:55 Inflazione in Italia, a novembre a +3,8%

14:41 M5S e 2 per mille, vince il sì. Conte: "E' la democrazia diretta"

14:29 Covid oggi Svizzera, 8.422 contagi e 22 morti in un giorno

14:20 D'Amico (S.Raffaele): "Con i farmaci biosimilari trattiamo molti più pazienti"

14:17 Celano (Apmarr): "Con farmaci biosimilari migliora la qualità della vita dei malati cronici"

14:14 Jommi (Sda Bocconi): "Farmaci biosimilari opportunità da utilizzare al meglio"

14:07 Fedeli (Sandoz): "Farmaci biosimilari opportunità di risparmio Ssn"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

IR Collaborate Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store

30 novembre 2021 | 13.45
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SYDNEY, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payments ecosystems, today announced their IR Collaborate solution suite has received certification with ServiceNow and is available in the ServiceNow Store.

IR Collaborate provides deep, real-time visibility into critical unified communications and collaboration ecosystems, including platforms such as Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams and Zoom. IR Collaborate's integration with ServiceNow supports customers to improve incident management and response times by streamlining IT Service Management (ITSM) and Telecommunications Service Management (TSM), and enables broader monitoring of enterprise IT and telecommunication services.

"We're always looking for ways to better support our customers in managing the communication and collaboration we all rely on every day," said Kevin Ryder, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at IR. "This integration will help customers break down the silos between internal service management teams, helping to streamline workflows, improve time to resolution, and ultimately deliver a superior level of service."

Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to Apps available in the ServiceNow Store and signifies IR Collaborate has successfully completed a series of tests surrounding Now Platform® security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also reflects that ServiceNow best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of IR Collaborate.

About IR

IR is the leading global performance management and analytics provider for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payments ecosystems. More than 500 organizations in over 60 countries rely on IR solutions to provide business-critical insights. Ensuring continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538708/Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the ServiceNow Store Internet Registry ServiceNow Store certification with ServiceNow
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, 6.290 emendamenti in commissione bilancio Senato
News to go
Cancellate Universiadi di Lucerna
News to go
Covid, scuola in Dad anche con un solo contagio
News to go
Camorra, blitz contro clan Gionta e IV sistema
News to go
Natale 2021, Assoutenti chiede numero chiuso in vie shopping e centri commerciali
News to go
Freddo polare per tutta la settimana
News to go
Variante Omicron, ministri G7: "Richiede azione urgente"
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Eitan Biran tornerà in Italia
News to go
Lingua italiana, Mattarella: "Figlia della creatività"
News to go
Inquinamento fiumi, sequestro beni per 78,2 milioni
News to go
Covid, positivi a variante Omicron moglie e figli 'paziente zero'
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza