Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 00:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:39 Attacco Kabul, Biden: "E' stato l'Isis, la pagherà"

23:11 Afghanistan, via stanotte da Kabul civili, diplomatici e militari italiani

22:04 Mbappé dal Psg al Real Madrid per 170 milioni, le news

21:39 Afghanistan, Isis rivendica attacchi a Kabul

21:38 Catanzaro, ragazza di 20 anni aggredita e uccisa da branco di cani

21:09 Durigon si dimette da sottosegretario: "Mai stato fascista"

21:04 Due detenuti evadono da carcere Trani, scavalcato il muro di cinta

20:58 Covid oggi Veneto, 719 contagi: bollettino 26 agosto

20:32 Afghanistan, domani l'ultimo volo italiano per i profughi

19:23 Afghanistan, Di Maio: "Garantire ruolo primo piano Italia"

19:08 Afghanistan, una settimana fa l'avvertimento dell'Isis

18:57 Scuola, Giannelli (presidi): "Su esclusi da green pass dialogheremo con ministero"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

IR launches Exclusive Cisco Prime Migration Deal

26 agosto 2021 | 15.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Key takeaways:

exclusive migration offer

SYDNEY, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR, the leading global performance management and analytics provider for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure and payments ecosystems, has partnered with Cisco as their Preferred Solution Partner to offer an exclusive migration deal for Cisco Prime customers due to Cisco Prime's imminent end-of-sale.

Cisco PCA offered integrated monitoring and diagnostics for Cisco Unified Communications Manager and Cisco TelePresence customers. The solution expedited operator resolution of service quality issues before they affected end users and helped avoid system and service outages for a better end-user experience. Earlier this year, Cisco announced the end-of-sale and end-of-life for PCA with no replacement product on their roadmap.

Cisco and IR are committed to supporting Cisco customers to have a smooth migration from PCA to IR Collaborate and have teamed up to bring this unique offer for Prime customers. This limited-time offer is exclusive to IR Collaborate and is available now.

"We are delighted to be able to support Cisco customers with their migration from Prime to Collaborate through the Cisco SolutionsPlus program," said Kevin Ryder, Chief Product & Marketing Officer for IR. "We are well placed to provide these customers with the intelligent insights they need to ensure their entire Cisco environments are optimized for peak performance."

IR Collaborate supports Cisco Unified Communications and Contact Center solutions and Webex Meetings in one single tool. With end-to-end visibility across networks, devices, platforms and performance monitoring, customers can create a seamless ear-to-ear experience for their users.

About IRIR is the leading global performance management and analytics provider for critical communication and collaborationIT infrastructure, and payments ecosystems. More than 1000 organizations in over 60 countries rely on IR solutions to provide business-critical insights. Ensuring continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538708/Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza key takeaways key Internet Registry Cisco Systems
Vedi anche
News to go
Afghanistan, attentato in aeroporto a Kabul: morti e feriti
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino di oggi
News to go
Paralimpiadi, quarto oro per l'Italia
News to go
Madre Teresa, oggi l'anniversario della nascita della santa
News to go
Afghanistan, spari contro C130 italiano
News to go
Bancarotta fraudolenta, 11 misure cautelari a Massa Carrara
News to go
Paternò, appicca incendio a rifiuti e sterpaglie: arrestato piromane
News to go
Sos dei Vescovi: "Salviamo le aree interne del Paese"
News to go
G20, Draghi: "Fare tutto il possibile per libertà donne afghane"
News to go
Bianchi: "Sopra al 90% di vaccinati tra personale scolastico"
News to go
Afghanistan, Gb: "Attacco aeroporto Kabul a ore"
News to go
Covid Italia oggi, crescono contagi tra sanitari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza