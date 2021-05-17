Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 17 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 18:16
ISMRM Awards Gold Medals At Annual Meeting And Announces New President

17 maggio 2021 | 17.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CONCORD, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) is holding its Annual Meeting this week and will recognize several achievements with prestigious awards.

The Gold Medal award is the organization's highest honor and is awarded to recognize a major research contribution to the field of magnetic resonance within the scope of the Society. The ISMRM Gold Medal was awarded to the following individuals:    

Frederik Barkhof, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Neuroradiology, Queen Square Institute of Neurology and Centre for Medical Imaging Computing, University College London, England, and Department of Radiology & Nuclear Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Centers, the Netherlands, for his seminal contributions to the understanding of various neurological diseases and conditions using MRI.

Douglas L. Rothman, Ph.D., Professor of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging and of Biomedical Engineering, Director of Yale MR Research Center, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA, for his seminal contributions to the study of brain, muscle, and liver metabolism using magnetic resonance spectroscopic imaging.

Clare Tempany-Afdhal, M.D., Professor of Radiology, Harvard Medical School, and Ferenc Jolesz Chair of Research, Radiology Brigham & Women's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA, for her seminal contributions to the advancement of diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer with MRI.

In addition, Tim Leiner, M.D., Ph.D., the 2020-21 ISMRM President, awarded and presented the 2021 school of Senior Fellows as well as Junior Fellows, both of which are listed on the ISMRM website.

In addition to the award presentations, the Annual Meeting is the time of the official transfer of leadership. Tim Leiner, M.D., Ph.D., the 2020-21 President, will hand over the gavel to Fernando Calamante, Ph.D., ISMRM President for 2021-22, on Wednesday, 19 May, at the annual business meeting, as well as welcome the incoming Board of Trustees members.

The ISMRM-SMRT Annual Meeting is being held virtually this year, with over 5,000 attendees dedicated to the field of magnetic resonance participating.  The next Annual Meeting will be a joint meeting with the ESMRMB and will be held 7-12 May 2022 in London, England.

About ISMRM:

The International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine is a nonprofit, scientific association whose purpose is to promote communication, research, development, and applications in the field of magnetic resonance in medicine and biology and to develop and provide channels and facilities for continuing education. Its multidisciplinary membership consists of clinicians, physicists, engineers, biochemists, and technologists. In addition to its large scientific meetings, the Society holds workshops and publishes two journals, Magnetic Resonance in Medicine and the Journal of Magnetic Resonance Imaging, and a virtual newsletter, MR Pulse. It also sponsors 29 study groups on specific areas of scientific interest and chapters based on geographical location.

To find out more about the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM), please call +1 510-841-1899, or visit our website at www.ismrm.org.

ISMRM, One Concord Center, 2300 Clayton Road, Suite 620, Concord, CA 94520 USA

 

