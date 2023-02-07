Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Italy to send relief material, ambulances to quake-hit Syria

07 febbraio 2023 | 18.47
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Italy is set to send quake-hit Syria relief items and ambulances "as quickly as possible", although the situation in the conflict-wracked country is "more complicated that in Turkey," foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

'We've received clearance from Syria and we're doing our utmost to arrange the transshipment of relief material and ambulances which private companies are supplying," Tajani said.

"We are doing all we can to get the items to Syria as quickly as possible," Tajani said in comments to state broadcaster RAI's TG3 special.

"Italian private hospital group San Donato has signalled its readiness to send aid to Syria," Tajani added.

'"Italy could not be more committed," Tajani said.

Some 6,300 people were killed in the magnitude 7.8 earthquake - more than 4,500 in Turkey and over 1,780 in Syria. It was one of the strongest quakes to hit the region in more than 100 years.

Tag
Italy Syria Tajani relief items transshipment
in Evidenza