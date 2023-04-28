Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 16:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:13 Incidente sul lavoro, operaio morto in parcheggio Esselunga di Pioltello

17:55 Def, FdI corre a ripari per blindare aula: più controllo su presenze

17:53 Csm, Tar Lazio conferma: Marcello Viola è il procuratore di Milano

17:40 Sgarbi: "Lascerò il Consiglio regionale della Lombardia"

17:35 Da 2024 assegno di inclusione, il 'nuovo' reddito di cittadinanza: chi ne ha diritto

17:32 Poliziotti uccisi a Trieste, appello conferma assoluzione per Meran

17:15 Decreto Lavoro, assegno inclusione e incentivi per chi assume giovani: la bozza

17:10 Incoronazione Carlo III, dai maghi ai gatti i segreti di un re

16:50 F1 Gp Baku 2023, Ferrari in pole con Leclerc

16:49 Internazionali d'Italia Bnl 2023, sarà edizione record per incasso e presenze

16:47 Mes, cresce pressing su Italia: anche Bce chiede ratifica

16:45 Migranti, Meloni: "Trasferirli in Ruanda? Alleggerire pressione aiuta"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

J&T Express Vietnam helps local craft villages expand their reach

28 aprile 2023 | 11.39
LETTURA: 3 minuti

HUE CITY, Vietnam, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global logistics service provider J&T Express today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hue City, Thua Thien Hue province, to collaborate on developing the local logistics industry and accelerating its digital transformation. As part of the company's strategy to enhance its global ESG initiative, J&T Express Vietnam will tap on its nationwide coverage to promote the facilitate the growth of the local traditional handicraft startups, and promote the rich cultural heritage and legacy embodied in the craftsmanship.

J&T Express will be participating as a gold sponsor in the Hue Traditional Craft Festival 2023, held from today to 5 May 2023. J&T Express will undertake the responsibility of transporting exquisitely designed handicraft products to the Creative Handicraft Design Exhibition of the festival which brings together 350 artisans from across 69 craft villages and establishments.

Meanwhile, J&T Express, together with Hue City's People's Committee, will also organize a workshop on Saturday for the owners of the traditional handicraft businesses. Themed "Creating Success on a Digital Business Platform", the workshop will bring together representatives from TikTok, Le Media Group, and local business owner, and feature experience sharing on topics from products to sales activities on digital platforms as well as a complete delivery journey.

Mr Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, Chief Strategy Officer, J&T Express Vietnam said: "The cooperation with Hue city marks an important milestone in the development strategy and ESG initiatives of J&T Express in Vietnam. With our experience and capacity in logistics, we want to make positive impact for the local communities we operate in, by optimizing the supply chain in terms of transportation, distribution and forwarding. We also want to support the local businesses and enhance their competitiveness through the application of high-tech transportation solutions."

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Truong Dinh Hanh, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Hue city, said: "Hue city welcomes the initiatives and solutions of J&T Express. It opens up opportunities for businesses in the city to access advanced and high-tech delivery services, improve transportation capacity and supply products to a wide range of customers across the country as well as internationally. This will not only help local businesses to flourish but will also in turn improve the livelihood of many in the community."

To ensure that the business owners of traditional craft products have access to the support they need, a cooperation alliance had also been formalised between Hue Institute of Development Research, Le Media Group, J&T Express Vietnam and TikTok Vietnam. The alliance provides a platform to foster greater cooperation between local businesses in Hue city and the necessary expertise to give them a good head start as they transit to operating their businesses online.

Mr Nguyễn Anh Tuấn said: "The Company is honored to join hands with local authorities and artists to contribute to bringing the beauty of traditional Vietnamese handicrafts. In addition to spreading the cultural values of craft villages, this is also an outreach opportunity for craft villages to introduce products to more tourists, creating greater opportunities for traditional villages."

As J&T Express approaches its fifth anniversary in Vietnam, it seeks to tap on its extensive network and continuously adapt its offerings to develop solutions to promote traditional handicraft across the country and beyond. By joining forces with Hue city, J&T Express aims to play a part in enabling the digitalisation of local businesses while spreading Vietnamese heritage and culture. 

About J&T Express

J&T Express is a global logistics service provider with leading express delivery businesses in Southeast Asia and China, the largest and fastest-growing market in the world. Founded in 2015, J&T Express' network spans thirteen countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt. Adhering to its "customer-oriented and efficiency-based" mission, J&T Express is committed to providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2065741/J_T_Express_logistics_support_handicraft_businesses.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721319/JT_Express_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jt-express-vietnam-helps-local-craft-villages-expand-their-reach-301810678.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza accelerating its digital transformation legacy embodied Thua Thien Hue province Vietnam
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Papa: "Dove sono finiti gli sforzi creativi di pace?"
News to go
Trento, nuova ordinanza Fugatti abbattimento Jj4
News to go
Napoli-Salernitana, quando si gioca
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Camera approva Def, ok a risoluzione su scostamento bilancio
News to go
1 maggio, traffico da bollino rosso
News to go
Infortuni, Inail: calano le denunce nel primo trimestre 2023
News to go
Mascherine, nuove regole dal 1° maggio: cosa cambia
News to go
Italia-Gb, Meloni e Sunak firmano memorandum: intesa su migranti e Ucraina
gentiloni
News to go
Ucraina, Shmyhal: "Ho invitato Papa Francesco a Kiev"
News to go
Champions, Agcom: "Milan-Inter va trasmessa in chiaro"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza