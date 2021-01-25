Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 25 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:06
Covid, Oms: "Questa settimana 100 milioni di casi"

Svolta nell'omicidio di Roberta, fermato il fidanzato

Elezioni Usa 2020, dipartimento Giustizia apre indagine interna

Covid Liguria, 164 nuovi contagi e 6 morti: bollettino

Crimi serra i ranghi ma M5S sulle spine: "Conte bis al capolinea"

Covid Sicilia, 885 nuovi contagi e 34 morti: bollettino

Coronavirus Lombardia, 1.484 contagi e 46 morti: il bollettino

Covid Lazio, 874 contagi e 40 morti: bollettino

Omelia 'no vax' è caso, il sacerdote: "Io frainteso"

Governo, Crimi: "M5S al fianco di Conte"

Coronavirus, infettivologa Mussini: "Forte aspettativa su vaccini"

Covid Sardegna, 207 nuovi contagi e 3 morti: bollettino

JA Solar DeepBlue 3.0 Series Successfully Obtains the First 182 Module KS Certification in South Korea

25 gennaio 2021 | 08.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, announced that the mono-facial type of its DeepBlue 3.0 series modules has obtained the first KS certification for modules based on 182mm x 182mm wafers, known as "182 modules", meaning the product has got approval for the South Korean PV market. It is expected that the bifacial type of DeepBlue 3.0 will be certified later this month which will offer local customers another high-efficiency option.

Launched in May 2020, DeepBlue 3.0 integrates the advantages of multiple high-efficiency and low-degradation technologies including the new-generation PERC high-efficiency cell technology PERCIUM+, and Ga-doped silicon wafers, which enables the product to have great reliability, conversion efficiency, and power generation performance. The combined unparalleled performance has made the module one of the best options to help achieve grid parity in 2021.

In September 2020, DeepBlue 3.0 became one of the first 182 modules to get certified by authoritative institutions including TUV, LVD and EMC, paving the way for access to the global PV market, including the European Union PV market with high barriers to entry. Since its first shipment delivery in October 2020, the product has been shipped to a number of markets in America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and has been widely used in large-scale ground-mounted PV plants, rooftop PV systems, solar-fishery integration plants, PV parking lot, etc.

JA Solar has built an excellent reputation and a loyal customer base in the fast-growing South Korean PV market with its high-quality products and services. It has supplied modules for large-scale PV plants in South Korea, including the largest wind-solar hybrid project, the largest PERC bifacial double-glass project in the local market. With the introduction of 182 modules into the South Korean market, JA Solar will provide better-localized services for customers with its leading product and technology advantages, while promoting the development of the local PV market.

