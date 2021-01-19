Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 14:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:12 Lega, assolto Belsito: "Molto soddisfatto"

14:10 Zaki in carcere per altri 15 giorni

13:51 Covid Veneto, 957 nuovi positivi e 162 decessi in 24 ore

13:42 Bper, vertici incontrano presidente di Confindustria Brescia

13:38 Vaccino Covid, Zaia: "In difficoltà con i richiami"

13:29 Conte al Senato, De Falco: "Voterò sì alla fiducia"

13:15 Elodie e Pinguini Tattici firmano i cartigli dei Baci Perugina

12:53 Contratti, Landini a Confindustria: "Serve aria nuova"

12:39 Conte al Senato, Bonino: "Voterò no a fiducia"

12:13 Crisi governo, Monti: "Annuncio mio voto di fiducia"

12:05 Da Milano-Bicocca la prima mappatura nazionale del sistema di accoglienza dei richiedenti asilo

11:59 Lombardia zona rossa, Fontana: "Ingiusto e penalizzante"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Emanuele Macaluso Emanuele Macaluso Conte al Senato Conte al Senato Matteo Renzi Matteo Renzi Clemente Mastella Giuseppe Conte Giuseppe Conte Matteo Salvini
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

Jägermeister Launches Limited "Best Nights" Streetwear Collection

19 gennaio 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

WOLFENBÜTTEL, Germany, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 

stwww.bestnights.com

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

With the BEST NIGHTS collection, Jägermeister is launching its first ever international streetwear collection. The clothing pieces target the streetwear community worldwide and will be available for brand and fashion enthusiasts in 22 markets.

"The best nights as part of our very own brand promise inspired us to create this one-of-a-kind collection", says Wolfgang Moeller, Global CMO. "For those nights, superb style is just as important as the perfect ice-cold shot."

Core elements of the Jägermeister brand, urban streetwear style and bits of nightlife come together in twelve exclusive pieces that make up the BEST NIGHTS collection. Each item also emphasizes the meaning of a best night with friends. Even though these nights look different now because of the global coronavirus pandemic, Jägermeister is committed to spreading a message of optimism, conveying that we will hopefully soon be able to enjoy our best nights out together with each other again.

To make a contribution in support of the club culture that is severely threatened by this crisis, Jägermeister will give one euro per order to the United We Stream initiative. The international cultural platform and streaming collective is committed to supporting club culture during this worldwide crisis.

More information about the BEST NIGHTS collection, please click here or visit our press site.

Contact

Mast-Jägermeister SEMichael Eichel                                                         Director Corporate Communications Tel.:  +49 5331 81-416  Email:  michael.eichel@jaegermeister.de  

Andreas LehmannHead of Public Relations Tel.:  +49 5331 81-473 Email: andreas.lehmann@jaegermeister.de  www.jaegermeister.de www.mast-jaegermeister.de

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Germania WOLFENBU TTEL face
Vedi anche
'Speravo de morì prima', prima clip della serie su Francesco Totti
Meloni: "Conte è come Barbapapà"
Conte alla Camera: "Chi ha a cuore Italia ci aiuti"
Conte alla Camera, Scalfarotto e il "conte zio manzoniano"
Video
Conte alla Camera, l'appello ai volenterosi
Crisi governo, Renzi: "Non votiamo fiducia"
Lo spot di Giuseppe Tornatore per i vaccini
Mastella: "Calenda burinotto". E lui telefona in tv
Crisi governo, Rosato: "Se Conte vuole, si risolve in due ore"
Vaccino Covid, al via i richiami allo Spallanzani
Crisi di governo, Bersani: "Siamo fuori come balconi"
Crisi governo
Renzi: "Mi danno ragione, ma poi dicono 'però lo hai detto te'..."
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza