Karpowership Can Help Europe Avoid Energy Rationing

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe is facing the prospect of energy rationing as the continent heads towards winter, with governments urging households and businesses to curb usage in a bid to avoid power cuts.

But one company has a solution that can be deployed almost immediately, is flexible and reduces the risk of blackouts.

Karpowership's floating power generation facilities, known as Powerships, are fully integrated with all the necessary infrastructure onboard and can plug directly into a country's electricity grid in as little as 30 days.

The vessels are multi-fuel enabled, operating on natural gas, low sulfur fuel oil or ultra-low sulfur diesel, ensuring that they are always the most cost-effective option.

Karpowership can produce electricity at less than half the average price in Europe, at around 25 cents per kilowatt-hour, potentially saving individual countries billions of euros on costly energy imports.

"As winter approaches and Europe's energy crisis shows little sign of abating, the region is taking steps towards power rationing," said Zeynep Harezi, Karpowership's Chief Commercial Officer. "Karpowership has a solution that's affordable, flexible and can be deployed almost immediately to help ease pressure on tight supplies.''

If the preferred option is to use existing natural gas assets, dedicated FSRUs are also available for immediate connection to Powerships. This helps to reduce regional competition for LNG supplies, maintaining strategic reserves for land-based power plants.

Because Powerships are delivered with all the infrastructure they need, there is minimal disruption to local communities, and they leave zero environmental impact when decommissioned. Vessels are simply unplugged and re-deployed wherever they are most needed.

For more information on Karpowership and its fleet of floating power solutions, visit https://karpowership.com/en/

Media contact: Helen Robertson hrobertson@actumllc.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1892389/Karpowership_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/karpowership-can-help-europe-avoid-energy-rationing-301635802.html