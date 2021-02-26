Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 26 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 15:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:55 Sanremo, Feltri: "Il mio non è snobismo, Festival vecchio, brutto e insipido"

14:22 Vaccino covid, tocca a adulti 40-49 anni: strategia di Londra

14:17 Carrolo (Vigili del Fuoco): "A Palermo anni intensi, 18 mila interventi l'anno"

13:53 Europa League, Roma-Shakhtar e Manchester-Milan: il quadro completo degli ottavi

13:33 Camogli: crollo cimitero, Codacons avvia class action cittadini danneggiati

13:33 Zona arancione per Lombardia, Piemonte e Marche

13:25 Rt a 0.99, "epidemia covid peggiora: misure urgenti"

13:24 Marzia Fragalà: "Ora tutta la verità sull'omicidio di mio padre"

13:19 Ricchi e Poveri: "Sanremo ci ha visto litigare e fare pace, per noi quel palco è tutto"

13:14 Catricalà, domani i funerali a Roma

13:00 Gallina: "Tanta stima nei miei confronti, tempo galantuomo"

12:54 Open Fiber porta fibra a Monopoli, investimento da 5,2 mln

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Klöckner Pentaplast Launches Its New Sustainability Strategy

26 febbraio 2021 | 15.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klöckner Pentaplast (kp or the company), a leading global manufacturer of high barrier protective packaging solutions with industry-leading use of recycled content, today announced the launch of its new sustainability strategy, 'Investing in Better'. This follows on from the recent announcement of the successful completion of kp's entire capital structure refinancing, which is the first of its kind to incorporate an ESG-Ratchet Linked Term Loan marketed to U.S. investors.

Klöckner Pentaplast Logo

With the new 'Investing in Better' sustainability strategy, the company has set itself ten clear targets for long-term improvement grouped into three key objectives: Close the Loop, which commits kp to using more recycled material, closing the packaging loop and taking every opportunity to make packaging recyclable. Work Smarter encompasses targets that focus on using less energy, cutting carbon emissions and ending landfill. And Act Responsibly, builds on the cornerstone of kp culture of continuous improvement in the areas of employee engagement, safety, and will enable kp to become a more diverse and inclusive company.

kp CEO Scott Tracey said: "Our new sustainability strategy is inextricably linked to our purpose, the sustainable protection of everyday needs, and sustainability has been a core value at kp for many years. For the last three years, our 'Positive Plastics Pledge' initiative helped advance our sustainability agenda and this new strategy serves as a roadmap to build and expand on the progress we've already made. Ultimately, 'Investing in Better' will enable us to meet the long-term needs of our people, our communities and our planet. Based on our track-record, kp is well-positioned to deliver on these aims."

Prior to the launch of 'Investing in Better', kp drove key initiatives to raise awareness of the value of plastic waste and recycling, and opportunities to work closely with stakeholders to develop the infrastructure, education and incentives around recycling plastic for a circular economy.

Adam Elman, kp Group Director of Sustainability, adds: "We recognise that the environmental and social challenges of today call for more urgent action and a broader, science-based plan. Just in the last year, the global pandemic has triggered many profound changes and exposed significant global inequities. It's critical that we're embarking on this journey now, expanding beyond our recycling efforts. Going forward, our commitments now include the continuation of work to raise awareness and collaborate with key stakeholders on recycling for a circular economy, as well as reducing our carbon footprint, supporting the communities where we live and work, becoming more diverse and inclusive as a company, and ensuring a safe environment where all kp colleagues can thrive."

About Klöckner Pentaplast 

Focused on delivering its vision: The Sustainable Protection of Everyday Needs, kp is a global leader in rigid and flexible packaging, specialty film solutions, serving the pharmaceutical, medical device, protein markets, amongst others. With a broad and innovative portfolio of packaging and product films and services, kp plays an integral role in the customer value chain by safeguarding product integrity, improving sustainability and protecting brand reputation. Founded in 1965 kp has 31 plants in 18 countries and employs over 5,900 people committed to serving customers worldwide in over 60 locations. For more information visit www.kpfilms.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445523/Klockner_Pentaplast_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
an ESG Ratchet Linked term loan marketed term loan packaging solutions investors
Vedi anche
Vaccino Covid, Viola: "Dose unica sarebbe un errore"
Gomorra, prime immagini da set stagione finale
Roma
Roma, l'ultimo saluto per Attanasio e Iacovacci
Covid Lombardia, Bergamaschi: "A Milano 13% contagi da scuola"
Lo sfogo di Galli: "Faccio il mio dovere, in pensione il 31 ottobre"
Ciampino
Congo, l'arrivo delle salme di Attanasio e Iacovacci
Sanremo 2021, Amadeus conferma: Loredana Berté superospite
Calci, schiaffi e minacce ad anziani: orrore in casa riposo Palermo
Crozza è Draghi, in Parlamento la messa cantata
Busia: "Draghi riconosce ruolo centrale Anac, lotta a corruzione resti priorità"
Scienza&Salute: i segreti dell'alimentazione 'alternativa'
Giachetti: "Draghi come Ronaldo? Meglio come Totti"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza