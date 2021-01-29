Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 29 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 17:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:13 Verdini scarcerato, ecco perché

17:10 Napoli, Riccardo Maria Monti: "Darò mio contributo ma no totonomi, ora raccogliere idee"

17:09 Crisi governo, Salvini: "Chiesto a Mattarella di andare al voto"

17:05 Covid Campania, 1.175 nuovi casi e 21 morti: il bollettino

16:58 Ogni anno oltre 67mila ricoveri oncologici lontani da casa

16:44 Consip, Del Sette condannato a 10 mesi

16:36 Ema, ok vaccino AstraZeneca in Ue per over 18

16:17 Lotteria scontrini, quando parte e come funziona

16:05 De Luca: "Alcuni ministri in altri paesi nemmeno parcheggiatori"

16:03 Carceri, appello dirigenti PolPen: "Priorità su vaccino covid, possibili focolai"

15:59 Covid, report Iss: Rt in calo a 0,84

15:42 De Luca: "Rischio Campania da zona gialla a zona rossa"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Renzi crisi governo Consultazioni Covid Italia oggi
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

Koura Launches Klea® 473A

29 gennaio 2021 | 14.39
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koura, a global leader in the development, manufacture, and supply of fluoroproducts, has today launched the first of its next generation low GWP refrigerants, Klea® 473A, following proposed classification as an A1 refrigerant by the ASHRAE SSPC34 committee.

Koura Klea® 473A is designed to achieve high performance with a significantly lower global warming potential (GWP) than existing refrigerants in ultra-low temperature cooling applications such as high value cold chains, vaccine storage, climate test chambers, transportation and other medical uses.

Today, manufacturers and users of ultra-low temperature refrigeration systems are forced to choose between acceptable cooling performance and the environmental impact of these systems.  Existing non-flammable refrigerants used in ultra-low temperature systems typically have a high Global Warming Potential (GWP).  Koura KLEA® 473A breaks this trade off with capacity and energy efficiency better than R23 and a GWP of 1,830, which is an 85% reduction compared to either R23 (GWP 14,800) or R-508 (13,396 GWP)

Klea® 473A is a game changing solution to the ever- increasing demand for ultra-low temperature refrigerants across various industries. Koura is currently in discussions with relevant stakeholders in a range of applications including deep sea shipping and bio-medical storage. This includes potential application in vaccine storage to support the fight against Covid-19. 

Koura is investing in significant innovations in its Koura Klea® range of refrigerant products and the launch of Klea® 473A is the start of the commercialisation of sustainable, energy efficient and low GWP refrigerant solutions with more products to come.

Dave Smith, Downstream Business Director at Koura said, "The launch of Klea® 473A is an exciting milestone in our next generation refrigerant programme which aims to develop a new portfolio of sustainable, energy efficient, low GWP refrigerant solutions for a variety of heating, cooling and refrigeration applications."

Part of the Orbia community of companies, working together to tackle some of the world's most complex challenges, Koura is a leading provider of products and solutions across multiple industries including petrochemical, construction, automotive and pharmaceutical. Koura's Klea® refrigerant gases are trusted by the world's biggest organisations across commercial refrigeration, automotive and stationary air conditioning applications.  

For more information on Koura, please visit: www.kouraglobal.com

Notes for editors:

Koura Klea® 473A key attributes

-  Low GWP of 1,830 – 85% reduction compared to R23 (R23 GWP: 14,800, R508 GWP: 13,396) -  Exceeds F-Gas regulations-  Non-flammable-  Effective to at least -75°C-  Improved cooling capacity and energy efficiency compared to R23

Applications:

-  High value cold chain-  Medical-  Pharmaceutical-  Test chambers

Koura formerly known as Mexichem Fluor

Koura is a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of fluoroproducts that play a fundamental role in enhancing everyday lives. Part of the Orbia community of companies, working together to tackle some of the world's most complex challenges, Koura is a leading provider of innovative products and solutions across multiple sectors including petrochemical, construction, transportation and telecom. Koura's products are used in a vast range of applications including the construction of towns and cities, keeping homes cool, food fresh and even in the treatment of respiratory conditions, providing the medical propellant used in 75% of the world's Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs). Headquartered in Boston, Koura has commercial activities across the world, with operations in Runcorn, UK, Mexico, St Gabriel, USA, Toronto, Mumbai, Mihara & Tokyo, Japan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Altro Arredamento_E_Design Energia Arredamento_E_Design Energia Ambiente Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza as an A1 refrigerant global leader its next generation Koura Launches Klea
Vedi anche
Covid Italia
Crisanti: "Contagi reali? 30mila al giorno stima ragionevole"
Crisi
Governo, Salvini: "Teatrino imbarazzante made in sinistra"
Uccide moglie e figlio nella notte, tragedia a Torino - Video
Minacce e strattoni agli anziani in Rsa, 3 arresti - Video
Zingaretti: "Pd sostiene Conte premier"
Renzi: "Non abbiamo fatto il nome di Conte"
Renzi: "Italia Viva disponibile per maggioranza politica"
Crisi governo, Bonino: "No a Conte ter"
"Sua figlia sta male, ci dia l'oro", così truffavano anziani
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza