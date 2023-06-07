Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:09 Salario minimo, dove esiste e come funziona in Europa e nel mondo

16:55 Superluna del Cervo, è la prima del 2023: dove vederla lunedì 3 luglio

16:42 II Guerra Mondiale: il risarcimento dei crimini di guerra nazisti domani al vaglio della Consulta

16:34 Incidente Cagliari, camion piomba su tavolini in zona pedonale: diversi feriti

16:22 Diritti tv Serie A, offerte non accettate

16:21 Dimissioni arbitro Serra, Rocchi: "Non dovute a lite con Mourinho"

16:10 Treno deragliato a Lodi, due operai condannati a 3 anni

15:39 Generali, cosa si muove intorno alla 'preda' più ambita

15:36 Bianca Berlinguer lascia la Rai, lettera di dimissioni

15:30 Wagner, audio di Prigozhin: "Presto nuove vittorie al fronte"

15:28 Saldi estivi 2023, calendario regione per regione e nuove regole

15:24 Ucraina, drone Russia fa esplodere palazzo - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Lawmakers to quiz Cirielli on international missions

07 giugno 2023 | 16.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

The lower and upper houses of parliament's foreign affairs committees are set to question deputy foreign minister Edmondo Cirielli Thursday on Italy's current participation in international missions and on overseas development cooperation.

The joint hearing is due to take place at 1.30 pm at the lower house of parliament's foreign affairs committee room, the parliament said in a statement.

During the hearing, Cirielli will brief lawmakers on international missions in which Italy is taking part this year and will review contributions by the overseas aid department to peace and stabilisation processes in 2022-2023.

Wednesday's hearing will be live-streamed on the parliament's website, said the statement.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cirielli international missions lawmakers hearing
Vedi anche
News to go
Acqua, in Italia è allarme dispersione
News to go
Caro voli, aumenti sfiorano il 50%: governo convoca compagnie aeree
News to go
Lavoro, Meloni: "Incoraggianti i dati Istat, l'Italia cresce"
News to go
Francia, quinta notte di scontri: assaltata anche la casa di un sindaco
News to go
Ucraina, attacchi russi su Kiev
News to go
Estate 2023, un terzo della spesa in vacanza sarà per il cibo
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Taglio cuneo fiscale da luglio, buste paga più pesanti
News to go
Vacanze, Coldiretti: "15,6 mln gli italiani che partono a luglio"
News to go
Scontri in Francia, Darmanin: "45mila agenti in strada"
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pantheon, ingresso a pagamento da oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza