Mercoledì 30 Novembre 2022
Leading Electric Vehicle Market, GWM Presents Various NEVs in Thailand

30 novembre 2022 | 15.57
BAODING, China, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GWM, as the "Global Intelligent Technology Company", brings a fleet of cutting-edge electric vehicles to the 39th Thailand International Motor Expo 2022.

The company is showing a sleeker ORA Grand Cat, New HAVAL H6 Hybrid SUV, the off-road TANK500 HEV, and some other Thailand's popular models.

The first showcase of the ORA Grand Cat in Thailand

This is the first-ever showcase in Thailand of the ORA Grand Cat, the first premium pure electric coupe from the ORA brand. Its exterior design stands out with luxury and modernity, featuring a glass roof, active air inlet grille, electric rear spoiler and exhaust synthetic noise for sporty driving experiences.  

The ORA Grand Cat also comes with ORA Autopilot 3.0 intelligent navigation system to offer a smarter driving experience. The interior features a 12.3-inch multimedia touch screen, 10.25-inch driving information display, 11 infinity speakers with independent amplifier, and electric driver and passenger seats with massage and cooling systems, providing the ultimate comfort and pleasure.

Experience the next stylish level of the New HAVAL H6 Hybrid SUV

GWM is reinforcing the legendary achievement of the HAVAL H6, which has seized leadership of the local compact SUV segment for ten consecutive months (January-October 2022), introducing an enhanced version with a more stylish design as well as next-level comfort and convenience.

The New HAVAL H6 Hybrid SUV is outstanding, with a star matrix front grille and packs with first-in-class cutting-edge technologies. The vehicle is built on the intelligent modular GWM L.E.M.O.N Platform, which is adaptable to various types of engines. It is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo engine combined with an electric motor and a multi-mode DHT electric hybrid system.

TANK500 HEV brings versatility and the pleasure of "life without limits"

Brandishing its combination of elegance and strength for four-wheel driving, the TANK500 HEV brings versatility and the pleasure of "life without limits". The model is equipped with a hybrid power combination of 2.0T+9HAT (2.0 Liter Turbo+9-speed Hydraulic Automatic Transmission).

The model is powered by the latest intelligent four-wheel drive and the intelligent driving assistance systems such as TANK Turn that can easily turn a corner in narrow places. Front and rear electric control differential locks that help transfer wheels force to avoid wheel slippage, together with various off-road driving modes that are automatically adjusted as the driving surface changes.

Elliot Zhang, President of GWM ASEAN, said: "Since our official launch in Thailand last February, GWM, as the xEV leader, has adhered to our strategy of differentiation to create quality products and services, new experiences, and cutting-edge technology to Thai consumers."

Currently, GWM is accelerating its new energy transformation and will introduce more new energy models to more markets, bringing clean and smart  mobility experiences to users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1958830/Leading_Electric_Vehicle_Market__GWM_Presents_Various_NEVs_in_Thailand.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-electric-vehicle-market-gwm-presents-various-nevs-in-thailand-301690339.html

