Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 09:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:31 Suez, 37 navi hanno attraversato il Canale

08:52 Vaccino Sputnik, Rasi: "Fare in fretta? Lasciate in pace l'Ema"

08:31 Covid Germania, 9.549 nuovi casi e 180 morti

23:55 Salvini giovedì a Budapest, incontro con Orban

22:02 Chico Forti "in carcere per detenuti in attesa di trasferimento"

21:37 Covid, Di Maio: "Sconsigliamo viaggi all'estero"

20:50 Liguria, a Pasqua vietate seconde case anche ai residenti

20:47 Covid Liguria, oggi 337 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 29 marzo

20:17 Covid, presidente Tribunale Pescara: "Toghe vaccinate su invito autorità sanitaria"

19:39 Diritti tv Serie A 2021-24, no a offerta Sky: nuovo bando

19:17 Covid, incontro governo-regioni: le richieste dei governatori

19:11 Eni Gas e Luce sponsor ufficiale di 'Donne all'Opera' per dire no alla violenza

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Leading global fund administrator Sanne becomes the first to obtain specialised depositary services licence in Ireland

29 marzo 2021 | 11.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanne, an award-winning global provider of alternative asset and corporate administration services is proud to announce that we are the first successful applicant to secure our much-anticipated specialised depositary licence from the Central Bank of Ireland. This is a very significant milestone for our Irish business. Obtaining this licence further enhances Sanne's capabilities in Ireland and its multi-jurisdictional proposition for alternative fund managers.

Philip Dempsey, Head of Sanne Ireland

Sanne Depositary Services Ireland Ltd is now licenced to provide depositary services to collective investment schemes that require a streamlined, independent specialised depositary to comply with all AIFMD obligations. The new licence expands Sanne's already well-established product offering to cater for Irish domiciled closed-ended funds.

Dermot Mockler, Director, Alternative Assets at Sanne said: "We are delighted to have obtained our specialised depositary licence. This new licence represents a powerful addition to our proposition in Ireland in providing services to clients in a key domicile such as Ireland, and enable us to provide a holistic, bespoke and flexible service to managers."

Philip Dempsey, Head of Sanne Ireland added: "Quality client service is what we do best. Over the past few years since taking over as Head of Ireland, we've seen consistent growth in our Irish business across all alternative asset classes. It's an award-winning model that demonstrably works for our fund manager clients. Our new specialised depositary licence proves that Sanne understands our client needs, and provides them with a strategic advantage where, through market leading innovation, and first mover advantage, we can support their demands in a multi-jurisdictional world. Integrated through our leading technology platform, we remain one step ahead to always assist our clients in providing them with a complete 'one stop shop' service solution."

Sanne's global business has continued to see strong demand for its outsourced alternative asset, corporate and fiduciary administration and reporting services across its global network of offices. Sanne recently was crowned Best Administrator at the prestigious Hedgeweek European Awards 2021.

Contact: Sivani Pillay, +352 621 661 249, sivani.pillay@sannegroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1475991/Sanne_Philip_Dempsey.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1475992/Sanne_Logo.jpg

Sanne logo

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Leading global fund administrator Sanne Sanne's capabilities in Ireland Irlanda fund
Vedi anche
Canale Suez, Ever Given: video-festa dei 'liberatori'
Fabio Fazio e l'intervista-imitazione a Piero Angela
Calenda: "Nel Pd passano 90% del tempo a parlare di loro stessi"
Domenica In, Belen si commuove: "Sono incinta..."
Vaccino covid, Figliuolo: "In arrivo 2,8 milioni di dosi"
Covid, Speranza: "Campagna vaccinazioni arma fondamentale"
Coronavirus
Vaccini Covid, Lazio attiva i turni di notte a Fiumicino
Festival Under One Sky, il cielo di Riyadh si illumina
Italia's Got Talent, ecco le magie del vincitore Stefano Bronzato
Bassetti-Ventura, il video dello scontro in tv
Sgarbi alla Camera: "Ho cancro e ho avuto covid, tolgo mascherina"
Covid Italia, Catena (Sacco): "Curva dei contagi decelera"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza