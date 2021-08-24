Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 20:36
Locus Robotics Reaches Half-a-Billion Units Picked Milestone

24 agosto 2021 | 14.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Leader in Warehouse Robotics Achieves Milestone In Just 94 Days

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics (www.locusrobotics.com), the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced they have surpassed the half-a-billion-units-picked milestone. This new achievement was attained just 94 days after Locus reached their 400M level.

"Reaching our half-billion pick milestone this quickly underscores the critical business value that Locus's proven technology brings to our customers around the world as they face exploding order volumes and limited labor availability," said Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics." As ecommerce volumes increase, the pace of picking with LocusBots is also increasing exponentially. Locus's first 100-million milestone took 1,542 days while the most recent 100 million picks took just 94 days. Locus is proud to have helped our customers efficiently meet this challenge while positioning them for success today, and easily-scalable growth in the future."

The 500 millionth pick was made at a VF Corporation Fulfillment Center in Prague, Czech Republic and the item picked was a pair of Vans Old Skool Shoes.

As more shoppers continue to buy online and as businesses prepare for what is expected to be a record-breaking holiday season, retailers and fulfillment warehouse operators are turning to AMRs to meet growing demand and mitigate labor shortages to avoid the risk of losing valuable customers.

"DHL Supply Chain is committed to bringing innovative and productivity-enhancing technology to our customers with partners like Locus so that they have the capacity and flexibility to capitalize on new opportunities in the marketplace," said Adrian Kumar, Vice President, Global Operations Science, DHL Supply Chain. "We congratulate Locus on this momentous achievement and look forward to continuing to work with Locus to drive productivity, support capacity growth, and deliver continuous improvement within our customers' supply chains."

LocusBots have now traveled more than 3 million miles in customers' warehouses, the equivalent of more than 120 times around the Earth.

"Innovation and an unrelenting drive towards customer success have no doubt been drivers in this achievement." Says John Santagate, Vice President of Robotics at Körber Supply Chain. "500M picks handled on LocusBots is quite the milestone.  Congratulations to the Locus team and here's to the next 500M"

Locus Robotics' industry-leading robotics fulfillment solution enables brands, retailers, and third-party logistics (3PL) operators to easily meet higher order volumes and increasing consumer demand for e-commerce, retail, omnichannel, and manufacturing order fulfillment. Global customers, including CEVA, DHL, Boots UK, GEODIS, Whiplash, Saddle Creek, Quiet 3PF, Radial, and others, are doubling or tripling their fulfillment productivity while lowering labor recruitment, training, and retention costs.

About Locus RoboticsLocus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor than traditional picking systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments. LocusBots may be easily integrated into existing warehouse infrastructures and new warehouses without disrupting workflows to instantly transform productivity without transforming the warehouse. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

North America

UK/EU

Christina Gorini

Duncan Tift

BRANDSTYLE

ADFIELD

Christina@brandstyle.com  

duncan@adfield.co.uk

+1 732-496-1118

+44 (0) 1952 752511

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1440363/Locus_Robotics_Logo.jpg  

